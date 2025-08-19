Sam Fender confirms he'll "make another album" next year and has a "f*** load of new tunes"

The Geordie singer-songwriter shared his plans for 2026 while playing Manchester's Wythenshawe Park, telling fans he wants to work on album number four next year.

Sam Fender has shared has revealed he wants to take a break to "sort (his) s***" out and make a new album next year.

The North Shields singer-songwriter was playing a headline set at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday (16th August) when he told the 30,000-strong crowd his plans for 2026 after he finishes his run of shows.

He told the audience: "I’m gonna go away and sort my s*** out and get my voice as good as possible and we're gonna make another album and I've got a f*** load of new tunes. And aye... I'm just gonna get all that stuff out when I come back next year, and I want it to be the greatest time ever."

The Seventeen Going Under singer added: "I can't wait to see yous when I come back, OK?"

Fender has had another milestone year, releasing his third studio album People Watching in February 2025 and scoring his third consecutive UK number one, after 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

Following a milestone gig at London Stadium this summer, the Play God singer also went on to pay three sold-out homecoming shows at St James' Park, boosting the economy by millions in the region.

Despite having to cancel some European shows due to his damaged vocal chords, the BRIT and Ivor Novello Award-winning artist has continued to tour across Europe and made it back to full health just in time for the epic Manchester gig.

Sam Fender is still set to play a string of summer dates in the likes of Edinburgh, Belfast and Ireland, before heading to North America for a string of dates this autumn.

Visit samfender.com to see his full dates and to buy tickets.

