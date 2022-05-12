Sam Fender shares glimpse of surprise tattoo

Sam Fender has shared a tattoo. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has posted a video of himself with an inking which pays homage to his Seventeen Going Under album and single.

Sam Fender has shared a glimpse of a new tattoo and it's a pretty meaningful one.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has achieved viral success with his Seventeen Going Under single and its accompanying album and now he has an inking to mark it.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment on his "no context photo dump," the North Shields rocker can be seen standing in the mirror with a tiny tat bearing the number "17".

See the tiny tat in on the fifth slide of his Instagram post below:

It's no surprise that Sam wanted to commemorate the number 17, since the album scored him his second consecutive number and spawned a hit single.

Not only did his Seventeen Going Under single become a TikTok trend, but it was also named Radio X's Best of British with Greggs 2022.

Reacting to the news, he told George Godfrey: "I mean, it's it's lovely that people are voting for it. But there's definitely a bit of imposter syndrome that comes with it! Thank you very much to all the fans out there who voted for us."

After being told that he'd beaten iconic songs from the likes of Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie and Queen to top this year's chart, he added: "That's mad. I can actually hear people right now, in their cars, going WHAT!? WHAT!? 'He's an industry plant!' What was what we have is an industry plant! I can hear that right now.

"I'm sure I'll reciprocate in the comments sections at some point. But you know what, the more haters there are, that's normally a sign that things are going alright."

If Sam Fender fans like his tattoo, they'll be particularly impressed by one a fan had done recently to celebrate his debut album.

It's not abnormal for music-lovers to brandish the logos, artwork and lyrics from their favourite band on their skin, but this fan went one step further and made his interactive.

The tattoo he sported was a copy of an official Spotify code, which brings up Hypersonic Missiles on the streaming service when scanned by a phone.

In a post shared by Sam himself, a group of lads can be seen huddled together as one lifts up his calf and his friend scans it.

Sure enough, soon after the inking appears to open up Sam's debut album and plays its title track.

Sam captioned it: "Just been sent this," adding "legends".