Watch Sam Fender's Live At London Stadium concert film

Sam Fender Live at London Stadium. Picture: YouTube/Sam Fender

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter's audiovisual release is taken from his headline London show at the West Ham football ground this summer.

Sam Fender previously announced his plans to release Live At London Stadium - a film which showcases his epic show at the West Ham football ground on 5th June 2025.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Rein Me In singer said: "It was such a special night, we can’t wait to share it with you all x".

Now fans can watch the Toby L and Kit Monteith-directed concert movie, which was released on Fender's YouTube channel on Saturday (15th November).

Watch the epic show - which saw Sam walk on to the band's cover of Mark Knophler's Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero, saw a 16-year-old fan join them on The Borders, and included a performance of Rein Me In with Olivia Dean - below:

Sam Fender — Live At London Stadium (The Film)

The concert film comes after it emerged that Fender donated his £25,000 Mercury Prize winnings to the Music Venue Trust.

Last month, the North Shields singer-songwriter's third studio album People Watching took home the prestigious honour, in a star-studded ceremony, which took place in Newcastle for the first time ever.

Now, it has been revealed that Fender has donated his entire prize fund to the charity, "which acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists."

The Seventeen Going Under singer said of the move: "I wouldn't be doing what I am doing today if it wasn't for all the gigs I played around the North East, and beyond, when I was starting out.

"These venues are legendary, but they are struggling."

The £25,000 prize is only a portion of what the proud North Shields artist has raised for Music Venue Trust in the past, with £100,000 from his 2024 arena tour previously going towards the charity through a small donation added to his tickets.

Sam Fender isn't the first artist to donate his Mercury Prize winnings over the years and in 2023, Ezra Collective gifted the money to a youth centre and grassroots venues.

Sam Fender on stage accepting the 2025 Mercury Music Prize on 16th October 2025. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fender beat out stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Romance album, Pulp's More, CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY and Wolf Alice's The Clearing, to win the prestigious award in his hometown.

The judges said of the result: "This year proved that the album remains the format of choice for artists tobest present a body of work. That, however, made our job as judges of the 2025 Mercury Prize forAlbum of the Year is more challenging than ever. All 12 records on the shortlist worked so well on their own terms, ranging from ancient ballads to futuristic electronics. After much discussion, however, we all decided on one album that stood out for its cohesion, character and ambition. It felt like a classic album, which will take pride of place in record collections for years to come. ‘People Watching’ by Sam Fender is both melody-rich and expansive, marrying heartland rock with the realities of everyday life and the importance of community. These are thoughtful songs with broad appeal, as cinematic as they are intimate, making ‘People Watching’ a worthy winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year."

Sam Fender now joins last year's winner English Teacher and likes of Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Arctic Monkeys, Gomez, Pulp and PJ Harvey to be given the award, which celebrates the best British and Irish albums of the year.

