Sam Fender translates Geordie slang - watch the video here

To celebrate his birthday, let's turn back the clock to when the Geordie musician took us through some of the lingo from his hometown.

Sam Fender is very much one of Britain's biggest stars of the last decade.

All three of his studio albums - Hypersonic Missiles, Seventeen Going Under and the latest entry, People Watching - have made it to Number 1 in this country.

The summer of 2025 will see Sam play three huge homecoming shows at Newcastle's St James' Park in June, with equally massive dates in London, Liverpool, Belfast, Edinburgh and Manchester also added to the calendar. Fender will also play the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone on 3rd July!

On the occasion of Sam's birthday (he was born on 25th April 1994), we thought we'd relive the moment that the musician took us back to his roots.

Here's wee Sammy Fender taking us through the highlights of GEORDIE SLANG.

If you "divvina" something, what does it mean?

If Sam says he's "gannin' yem", should you get another round in?

If you were to come across Sam in his "scratcha", should you avert your eyes?

Should you disturb a Geordie if they're "in a fettle"?

Let Sam Fender take you through some of the more familiar Geordie expressions - and some terms that he reckons must have come "from the 1800s or something".

And he's ably assisted by his excellent drummer Drew Michael, who chips in with a few salty phrases himself.

Sam Fender UK tour dates 2025

24th May Sefton Park, Liverpool

6th June London Stadium

12th June St James' Park, Newcastle

14th June St James' Park, Newcastle

15th June St James' Park, Newcastle

3rd July British Grand Prix, Silverstone

16th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

22nd August Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

28th August Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast