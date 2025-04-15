Sam Fender was too nervous to jam with Joni Mitchell: "I completely bottled it.”

The People Watching singer revealed on an US radio show that he was invited to perform with the Blue legend.

Sam Fender turned down the chance to jam with Joni Mitchell.

The Geordie singer-songwriter had a sit down with US radio station KROQ where he revealed he was once invited to the legendary artist's home for a "Joni Jam" but was too nervous to say yes.

“Can I tell you something mental? I got offered to go to a Joni Jam," he revealed backstage during the first weekend of Coachella 2025. "You know how people were going to Joni’s house, and I didn’t go."

The People Watching singer went on: “Honestly, it was nerves. I was like, ‘There’s no way I can sit next to Joni Mitchell and be like do you want to listen to this?’

"I was like, ‘Does she even want these people around?’ Obviously, she did, but yeah, I got offered the chance to go, and I bottled it. I completely bottled it.”

Sam Fender interview at Coachella 2025

The Joni Jams came about after the musician suffered a stroke in 2015 and believed she wouldn't be able to perform live again. After making a comeback at the Newport Folk Festival 2022, Joni Mitchell wen on to hold the intimate 'Joni Jams' led with her friend and fellow musician Brandi Carlile.

Though the North Shields singer may have turned down the opportunity to work with the legend back in 2022, he's not opposed to appearing on stage with his heroes, having performed invited AC/DC's Brian Johnson to help him perform during his milestone homecoming show at Newcastle's St. James' Park.

The Play God singer returns to the hallowed home ground of Newcastle F.C., where he'll play a trio of sold-out shows on 12th, 14th and 15th June. The shows will be preceded by an epic show at London Stadium in Stratford.

Sam Fender Seventeen Going Under - Track by Track

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK stadium dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

