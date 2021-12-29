Sam Fender will "make something special" with Elton John

Sam Fender "definitely" wants to collaborate with Elton John. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has talked about his hopes to work with the British legend after being "too busy" to work on his Lockdown Sessions album.

Sam Fender has said he "definitely" will collaborate with Sir Elton John.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has become close with the legendary British artist, but he was unable to participate on his Lockdown Sessions album as he was busy finishing his own record, Seventeen Going Under.

"It sounds awful to say, 'I was too busy to work with Elton', but I needed to finish my album," Fender told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column.

He added: "Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio.

"We want to make something special together. I'd love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band."

The Spit Of You singer alslo revealed that he wrote so many songs for his second studio album that he's already got enough material written for his third LP.

"That album was a tough labour," he told the outlet. "I wrote about 60 songs for it. Some of those songs will carry over to my next record, as I didn't finish all of them.

"I know that I'll look back at some of them and think, 'That's great! Why didn't that make Seventeen?'

"A hell of a lot of work went into that album but, about halfway through recording, we kept having moments of looking at each other and just giggling.

"That's when I thought, 'We've done something good here.'"

Sam - who grew up in Newcastle's North Shields - also said that his success will not change him and he'll never run out of things to write about his hometown, unless it becomes gentrified to the point of it being unrecognisable.

"My friends, the stories I know and the things I see in my hometown are what give me a constant source of material," he said.

"Unless North Shields gets gentrified to the point where it's the new Dubai, I don't think I'll ever run out of stuff to write about."

Sam Fender has also talked about his upcoming gig at Finsbury Park next summer, which would see him play his biggest headline show to-date.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will play to a 40,000-strong crowd on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl with more to be announced.

Watch the singer-songwriter discuss the gig with Johnny Vaughan which he teased is going to be: "One hell of an amazing day."

