Sam Fender vows not to "be in people's faces all the time"

The People Watching singer, who just took home a BRIT Award for Best Alternative/Rock Act on the weekend, has revealed he doesn't want to be overexposed.

Sam Fender doesn't want to be "in people's faces all the time".

The North Shields singer-songwriter, who has just scored his third consecutive UK number one with his third album, People Watching, and is set to play huge outdoor dates this year, but he thinks it is good to take breaks away from the spotlight so that audiences don't get bored.

"I think it's good to not be in people's faces all the time," he told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper. "You see it with some acts, they just keep pumping stuff out and people get fatigued."

Although the Geordie singer-songwriter has cancelled shows for various reasons in the past, including a haemorrhaged vocal cord and mental health, the Hypersonnic Missiles singer says he's feeling good ahead of his upcoming summer stadium tour.

He said: "We're going to do better this time.

"I've got a great band and great friends, I just need to make sure I don't tire myself out too quickly."



This Saturday (1st March) saw Fender pick up the Brit Award for Best Alternative/Rock Act and paid tribute to his band.

He said on stage at The O2 Arena in London: “First of all, I just want to say a huge thanks. We’re a little bit nervous, nowhere near as drunk as last time.”

“Massive thanks to the fans, we’ve got the best fans in the world. To everybody at home in Newcastle — love you.

"Huge thanks to my band. Without them, I’m just a mad person shouting at the walls. Love yous all."



