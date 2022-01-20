Sam Fender turned down a chance to star in Ariana Grande's video

Sam Fender revealed he was asked to star in an Ariana Grande video. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Seventeen Going Under singer revealed to Lorraine that he once turned down the chance to star alongside the pop starlet.

Sam Fender once turned down a chance to star as a "boy" in an Ariana Grande video.

The Geordie singer-songwriter may have starred alongside the likes of Stephen Graham in his own music promos these days, but he almost could have been a love interest in Grande's video.

Speaking to Lorraine, the Hypersonic Missiles singer revealed: "I got offered the to play the boy in this music video at the time. This was ages ago. It was before we'd even really released anything. It was when we were just starting out."

He added: "We were doing a music video at the time in America and it was like, 'Do I just run over to this other set and be in this Ariana Grande video?' It was one of those things, it was quite overwhelming."

In the end Fender decided not to take the chance, not knowing where his career would go and fearing he'd always be known for starring in the pop starlet's video.

"I was worried that I might end up just being the kid in the Ariana Grande video, do you know what I mean?"

No chance of that now, Sam.

2021 was another huge year for the North Shields rocker, who scored another UK No.1 album with his second effort Seventeen Going Under.

The title track from the album also experienced huge chart success, going viral thanks to a heartbreaking TikTok trend.

taking about the reaction to the song, he told NME: “It’s been wonderful. To see all of the kids who were using Seventeen as a soundtrack to them talking about trauma that they’ve overcome or abuse situations."

He added: ""I was so moved by these clips. I was like, ‘How has someone hit us in the heart in just 15 seconds?’ It was such a powerful thing to see, and there were so many of them.”

Seventeen Going Under also became Radio X's Record of the Year 2021 after being voted to the top spot by the public.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the song and its album of the same name, Sam explained that the themes were "more introspective" due to the impact of lockdown and that the songs described what his life was like as "a kid" and "all the trials and tribulations of youth."

"This album is a coming of age record.," he added. "It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving."

"Seventeen is when all the challenges begin: you're not a baby, but you're definitely not an adult (turns out that bit takes a lot longer than you think)."

This summer will see the Play God singer play a milestone gig at Finsbury Park, which will mark his biggest headline show to date.

He'll play to a 40,000-strong crowd on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl with more to be announced.

Watch the singer-songwriter discuss his biggest gig to date with Johnny Vaughan, which he teases is going to be: "One hell of an amazing day."

