"THE BEACONS ARE LIT": Sam Fender teases huge stadium dates in Lord of the Rings-themed video

20 October 2026, 12:57

Sam Fender and his band dressed up as characters from Lord of the Rings
Sam Fender and his band dressed up as characters from Lord of the Rings. Picture: Instagram/sam_fender

The Geordie singer-songwriter has teased he's set for huge outdoor dates, with stops at Newcastle's St. James' Park, Cardiff Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sam Fender has strongly hinted that he's on the cusp of announcing stadium dates.

The Geordie singer-songwriter and his band shared a trailer, which saw them dressed as characters from Lord of The Rings, while highlighting venues across the UK, dates at Newcastle's St. James' Park, plus stops at Cardiff Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium.

Watch the humorous teaser clip below, which was captioned: "THE BEACONS ARE LIT".

Read more:

Sam Fender LIVE from Manchester's Ritz | Full Live Set | Radio X

Read more:

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player

Subscribe to Radio X Plus now at Global Player

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s

More on Sam Fender

What have you always wanted to know about Sam Fender?

Sam Fender answers his most Googled questions!

Sam Fender Track By Track

Sam Fender on Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender in 2024

Sam Fender's Manchester Wythenshawe Park date: how to buy tickets, info and more