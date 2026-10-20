"THE BEACONS ARE LIT": Sam Fender teases huge stadium dates in Lord of the Rings-themed video

Sam Fender and his band dressed up as characters from Lord of the Rings. Picture: Instagram/sam_fender

The Geordie singer-songwriter has teased he's set for huge outdoor dates, with stops at Newcastle's St. James' Park, Cardiff Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium.

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Sam Fender has strongly hinted that he's on the cusp of announcing stadium dates.

The Geordie singer-songwriter and his band shared a trailer, which saw them dressed as characters from Lord of The Rings, while highlighting venues across the UK, dates at Newcastle's St. James' Park, plus stops at Cardiff Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium.

Watch the humorous teaser clip below, which was captioned: "THE BEACONS ARE LIT".

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