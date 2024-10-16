Sam Fender teases arena dates with billboards in London and Manchester

Sam Fender teases live dates in London and Manchester. Picture: Charlotte Patmore/Press, Instagram/Sam_Fender, x.com/TheCoopLive

By Jenny Mensah

Images of the Geordie singer-songwriter have appeared outside The O2, London and Manchester's Co-op Live.

Sam Fender has teased what appears to be a live dates.

The North Shields singer, launched a countdown clock earlier this week teasing a big announcement and now he seems to have gone one further by sharing images of himself outside major UK venues.

One such billboard was placed outside Manchester's Co-op Live arena by the venue itself.

Another, which saw Fender brandished outside The O2, London, was shared on the Geordie singer-songwriter's Instagram Stories with a link back to the countdown clock on his website.

It's now looking likely that the announcement will reveal not just news to do with Fender's third studio album, but his plans to tour it as well.

Whichever comes first, there's sure to be something unveiled this Friday (18th October) morning, according to his countdown clock, which looks like this at the time of writing this article.

Sam Fender's countdown clock appears to be ticking down to two announcements. Picture: https://www.samfender.com/

Sam's latest stunt comes after he previously confirmed that his record is complete.

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the making of the record on Instagram, the Geordie singer wrote: “mastered x."

The photo and video dump includes Fender with with his guitar around his neck, the recording studio itself, his saxophonist Johnny Blue Hat and The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel on keys, plus live footage of Fender on stage.

See his post below:

The series of photos came not long after the star shared a teaser of a new song on his Instagram Story.

Sam Fender teases new music

The snippet adds to previously shared tracks People Watching and Nostalgia's Lie, which he debuted during his intimate gig at Plymouth Pavilions.

Watch his performance of People Watching below:

Sam Fender - People Watching UNRELEASED SONG - Plymouth Pavilions 1080p

Fender's third studio album will follow his debut, Hypersonic Missiles (2019), as well as his sophomore album Seventeen Going Under (2021), both which went straight to the top of the UK Albums Chart.