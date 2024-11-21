Sam Fender teases "big announcement tomorrow"

Sam Fender is teasing yet more news. Picture: Mac Scott

The Geordie singer-songwriter has told fans to expect a "big announcement".

Sam Fender has teased a big announcement for Friday (22nd November).

The Geordie singer songwriter has been pretty generous with news for his fans lately, with album single and tour details all being announced this month.

However, the Seventeen Going Under singer has told fans to expect even more, with a post shared on social media this week.

A video shared on Instagram this Thursday (21st November), sees saxophonist Johnny "Blue Hat" Davis blowing his instrument at what appears to be home of Newcastle F.C., alongside the caption: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW!!"

Fans have already begun to speculate the announcement will be dates at St James' Park, with one writing in the comments section: "plsssss be another show at st james," while another wrote in true Geordie fashion: "here we gan again".

The news comes after the North Shields singer-songwiter unveiled his People Watching single last week.

The song is the first cut to be taken of Fender's third album of the same name, which is set to be released on 21st February 2025.

People Watching

Speaking about the heartbreaking inspiration behind the song earlier this month, Fender told his fans: ""People Watching is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her.

"It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home."

He added: "It’s kind of ironic because she was the one that gave me the confidence to go on stage, and used to be like ‘why haven’t you mentioned my name in your acceptance speech’. But now an entire song (and album) connects to her. I hope she’s looking down saying ‘about time kid’.”

The single's artwork was taken by the late Tish Murtha – a renowned social South Shields photographerm who documented marginalised communities and working-class life in Newcastle upon Tyne.

On his forthcoming album, which follows on 25th February next year, he said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

Meanwhile, next month the Play God singer is set to embark on his People Watching 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates before heading out on European dates in 2025.

His December dates include shows at Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2, London, plus a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, where local fans with an eligible North East postcode were prioritised with a special ballot.

See Sam Fender's 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates below: