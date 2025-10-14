Sam Fender announces new single Talk To You with Elton John

Sam Fender and Elton John. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter will share his collaboration with the legendary piano man this Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender is set to release a new song featuring Elton John.

The Geordie singer-songwriter's collaboration with the "legend" accompanying him on piano will be shared later this week.

Sharing what appears to the single's new artwork the singer-songwriter wrote: "Talk to You featuring the legend @eltonjohn on piano, out this Friday x".

The Your Song legend also shared the news on his own Instagram story, writing that he was: "Incredibly excited for this".

Talk To You isn't completely unknown to Fender's fans, with the song being included during his recent sets in North America.

Watch Sam Fender give Talk to You its live debut in Boston on 17th September:

Sam Fender - Talk To You (Unreleased • Live Debut) in Boston

Sam Fender and Elton John's relationship goes back many years, with the legendary piano man championing the North Shields musician at the start of his career.

Most notably, John asked Fender to perform at his 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party back in 2020.

Sam Fender and Elton John at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Back in 2020, Fender opened up about their relationship and said that he felt like the Rocket Man singer's "surrogate" son.

"They're two people who were very, very supportive to me and have pulled me out of the mire a couple of times," he told the Metro's Guilty Pleasures column.

"Elton became a fan early on, before we really took off, then I went for dinner with them.

"They invited me over and I had a lush chat. They've, kind of, become like surrogate parents, honestly."

The Play God singer added: "They have been the most fantastic role models and incredible mentors, both of them. David as well, not just Elton. I'm eternally grateful for that guidance and love and support."

Read more:

By the sounds of things, it shouldn't be too long until we get even more material from Fender as earlier this year he revealed he wants to take a break to "sort (his) s***" out and make a new album./

During his set at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 16th August he told the 30,000-strong crowd: "I’m gonna go away and sort my s*** out and get my voice as good as possible and we're gonna make another album and I've got a f*** load of new tunes. And aye... I'm just gonna get all that stuff out when I come back next year, and I want it to be the greatest time ever."

The Seventeen Going Under singer added: "I can't wait to see yous when I come back, OK?"

Watch his speech in a video shared by a fan account below:

Fender has had yet another milestone year, releasing his third studio album People Watching in February and scoring his third consecutive UK number one, after 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

Following a milestone gig at London Stadium this summer, the 31-year-old also went on to pay three sold-out homecoming shows at St James' Park, boosting the economy by millions in the region.

Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X

Read more: