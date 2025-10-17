Sam Fender shares Talk To You ft. Elton john and announces People Watching deluxe edition

Sam Fender has shared a new track. Picture: Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

The Geordie singer-songwriter has shared more material, fresh from his triumph at the Mercury Awards last night.

Sam Fender has unveiled his Talk To You single featuring Elton John.

After teasing the song earlier this week the pair have shared their soothing new single, which sees the British legend accompany on the piano.

Speaking about the track, which was written during the People Watching sessions at British Grove: "It’s a song about the end of a long relationship – about the regret, the mistakes and the lessons that come with it. It’s that feeling of losing your best friend and coming to terms with that."

He added: "I was playing around with the riff and thought what I need is a really good pianist and then hmmm, I wonder who I can call? And of course, who better than Elton John."

Elton John said of the collaboration: "Sam was writing and recording in a studio in West London and called to say he’d written a song with a piano riff that he thought would sound great with me playing it. I couldn’t resist, and it was so much fun playing it for him.

"I truly love Sam. He’s been a friend for many, many years and it’s incredible to see him grow into being a truly world class artist."

The song comes as Fender announced the deluxe version of his album, which is out on 5th December.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "A few songs that weren’t included in the line up of the first record but deserved to be out there - starting with ‘Talk to You’ ft. @eltonjohn, out now x".

Last night saw Fender take home the 2025 Mercury Prize Album of the Year for People Watching.

The Geordie singer-songwriter's third studio album was given the honour at a special event, which took place for the first time ever in Newcastle.

Fender beat out stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Romance album, Pulp's More, CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY and Wolf Alice's The Clearing, to win the prestigious award in his hometown.

Sam Fender win the 2025 Mercury Prize Album of the Year. Picture: Press

The judges said of the result: "This year proved that the album remains the format of choice for artists tobest present a body of work. That, however, made our job as judges of the 2025 Mercury Prize forAlbum of the Year is more challenging than ever. All 12 records on the shortlist worked so well on their own terms, ranging from ancient ballads to futuristic electronics. After much discussion, however, we all decided on one album that stood out for its cohesion, character and ambition. It felt like a classic album, which will take pride of place in record collections for years to come. ‘People Watching’ by Sam Fender is both melody-rich and expansive, marrying heartland rock with the realities of everyday life and the importance of community. These are thoughtful songs with broad appeal, as cinematic as they are intimate, making ‘People Watching’ a worthy winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year."

Sam Fender joins last year's winner English Teacher and likes of Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Arctic Monkeys, Gomez, Pulp and PJ Harvey to be given the award, which celebrates the best British and Irish albums of the year.

