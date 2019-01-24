VIDEO: Sam Fender has something special planned for his Newcastle fans

The Play God singer, who hails from the Tyneside area of North Shields, has teased his plans for a homecoming show to Radio X's Maz Tappuni.

This month saw Sam Fender announce UK tour dates for 2019.

The Play God singer announced live gigs, where he'll play everywhere from Manchester's O2 Ritz to London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

But tongues started wagging amongst his Newcastle fans when the Tyneside singer-songwriter seemed to omit a date at his hometown.

Speaking to Communion's Maz Tappuni, Fender set the story straight and assured his Geordie fans he'd not only be playing a gig, but it would be special.

Find out just what he said in our video above.

Speaking straight to the camera Fender said: "Of course I'm gonna do a show in Newcastle. I'm from Newcastle. Just wait. Patience is a virtue!"

The Dead Boys singer added: "We just wanna do something special, you know what I mean. Just hold your horses!"

Speaking to Maz, he continued: "People keep freaking out saying, 'oh my god he's forgotten where he comes from. He doesn't care about wor anymore'. I just wanted to do something... We've got something in the works till today that we're still debating and figuring out, hence why we haven't got a date on the tour...

"It might be a bit after the tour, but surely yous can wait!"

Sam Fender also visited Radio X HQ and played an stunning session this month.

Watch him play That Sound below:

See his epic performance of Play God: