VIDEO: Sam Fender postpones all 2020 live dates until 2021

8 June 2020, 10:40

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has moved all of his upcoming performances this year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Fender has announced that all of his live shows will now be postponed until 2021.

The Geordie singer-songwriter took to social media this morning to (Monday 8 June), to tell his followers that none of his gigs will be taking place.

Sharing a video and poster for new new dates, he wrote: "Hope everyone is safe and well in these mental times. What the fuck happened to 2020?! With the current state that the UK is in, we're pushing all shows back until next year - it sucks eggs but it's unavoidable. The silver lining is that by the time these shows come around, there will be loads of new music to play you. And you can only imagine the energy as it will be 13 months since our last show. I haven't gone this long without playing a show since I was 16! We can't wait to get back out there and start sharing music again. So keep hold of your tickets cos it's gonna be insane. See you then. Much love, Sam x"

READ MORE: The heartbreaking story of Sam Fender's Dead Boys song

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester
Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

In the video itself, the Hypersonic Missiles singer said: "Hey everybody, as you've probably guessed, all the shows from this year are getting postponed for next year because of the coronavirus.

"That sucks eggs, but they're gonna be the be the biggest shoes ever that I've ever played. So they're gonna be great and it's going to be magical, and we're going to need a time to celebrate once this is all done, so I'll see you there".

He added: "Big love, and look after yourselves. Bye!".

READ MORE: What inspired Sam Fender to write Hypersonic Missiles?

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic

Latest Videos

Johnny Vegas talks to The Chris Moyles Show

Johnny Vegas tells Chris Moyles: "I've not missed my proper job"

The Chris Moyles Show

The Killers recall Ronnie Vannucci Jr.'s close brush with death at Manchester gig

The Killers recall Ronnie Vannucci Jr.'s "close shave" with death at Manchester gig

The Killers

William Shatner gives a special Captain's Log for Radio X

WATCH: William Shatner gives a special Captain's Log for Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang

Johnny Vaughan

Vicky McClure talks to Chris Moyles about the return of Line of Duty

VIDEO: Vicky McClure discusses Line of Duty 6's return to filming

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Lennon in July 1971

Why John Lennon's Imagine is more than just a peace anthem

John Lennon

Paul Weller

Paul Weller’s best lyrics

Paul Weller

Mark Stoermer, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci and David Keuning of The Killers at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards

The full story behind The Killers' Murder Trilogy

The Killers

Meg White and Jack White on the cover of their Get Behind Me Satan artwork

The story of Jack and Meg White from The White Stripes

The White Stripes

The White Stripes Elephant album

QUIZ: How well do you know these White Stripes lyrics?

Quizzes

Latest On Radio X

A room containing some very nice vinyl

Take a look at these amazing vinyl dens

Features

Kasabian's Tom Meighan in their Where Did All The Love Go? video

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Kasabian's Where Did All The Love Go?

Quizzes

Queens Of The Stone Age in 2000: Nick Oliveri, David Catching, Josh Homme, Hutch, Gene Trautmann

Where did Queens Of The Stone Age get their name from?

Queens of the Stone Age

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher donates MTV Award to Eat Well MCR auction

Liam Gallagher

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

The best SIXTH albums

Features

Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See album artwork cover

Suck It and See: Why Arctic Monkeys' album was censored with a sticker in the US

Arctic Monkeys