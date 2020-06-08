VIDEO: Sam Fender postpones all 2020 live dates until 2021

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has moved all of his upcoming performances this year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Fender has announced that all of his live shows will now be postponed until 2021.

The Geordie singer-songwriter took to social media this morning to (Monday 8 June), to tell his followers that none of his gigs will be taking place.

Sharing a video and poster for new new dates, he wrote: "Hope everyone is safe and well in these mental times. What the fuck happened to 2020?! With the current state that the UK is in, we're pushing all shows back until next year - it sucks eggs but it's unavoidable. The silver lining is that by the time these shows come around, there will be loads of new music to play you. And you can only imagine the energy as it will be 13 months since our last show. I haven't gone this long without playing a show since I was 16! We can't wait to get back out there and start sharing music again. So keep hold of your tickets cos it's gonna be insane. See you then. Much love, Sam x"

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

In the video itself, the Hypersonic Missiles singer said: "Hey everybody, as you've probably guessed, all the shows from this year are getting postponed for next year because of the coronavirus.

"That sucks eggs, but they're gonna be the be the biggest shoes ever that I've ever played. So they're gonna be great and it's going to be magical, and we're going to need a time to celebrate once this is all done, so I'll see you there".

He added: "Big love, and look after yourselves. Bye!".

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic