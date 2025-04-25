Sam Fender shares previously unreleased song Tyrants on 31st birthday

Sam Fender has shared a new track. Picture: Mac Scott

The Geordie singer-songwriter's track was only previously available on special vinyl releases.

Sam Fender has made his song Tyrants available for the first time.

The track had previously only been available on the North Shields singer-songwriter's Me And The Dog vinyl EP, which was released on Record Store Day earlier this month and on the 7" edition of his People Watching single.

"Big love to everyone asking after this one," said Fender when talking about the single, which was co-produced by The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel, before telling fans it would be released today.

Watch the lyric video for Tyrants below:

Sam Fender — Tyrants (Lyric video)

The new release comes after Sam Fender wrapped his North American People Watching tour dates, which included a stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles and a two-weekend stint at Coachella festival 2025.

Sam Fender shares glimpse of Coachella

The Play God singer returns to the UK next month for a sold out show at Liverpool's Sefton Park on 24th May, before heading to the capital in June for an epic date at London Stadium - the home of West Ham F.C. in Stratford.

Sam Fender will then return to the hallowed home ground of Newcastle F.C., where he'll play a trio of sold-out shows - after previously becoming the first Geordie artist to headline the 55k capacity stadium.

The first time Sam played a duo of dates at the home of the Magpies, it was estimated that he helped to bring in over £15 million to the local economy.

According to The Northern Echo, Stephen Patterson, chief executive of the NE1 Ltd business improvement district company said: "Hats off to Sam, his team and NUFC for putting on such a fantastic show. It highlighted what a spectacular asset we have in St James’ Park.

"A rare city centre Premier League stadium with all that the city has to offer literally a short walk away.“It is massively important for the city to host events of this scale and calibre and we need more of them.”

See Sam Fender's full dates and find out how to buy tickets.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford - SOLD OUT

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

25th June - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester - SOLD OUT

22nd August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh - SOLD OUT

28th August - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

30th August - Electric Picnic, Stradbelly

