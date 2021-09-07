Sam Fender postpones Glasgow Barrowlands dates ahead of TRNSMT set

Sam Fender has postponed his live dates due to illness in his touring party. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to tell his fans that half his touring party have been "coughing their guts up".

Sam Fender has announced the postponement of his two Scottish gigs ahead of TRNSMT Festival this weekend.

The Geordie singer-songwriter was set to play Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on 7-8 September, but has been forced to move the dates due to illness in his touring circle.

Taking to his Instagram, the Seventeen Going Under singer wrote: "Been an absolutely amazing run of festivals, best gigs of our lives. Can't believe I'm writing this but half of our touring party has been coughing their guts up - we're going to do the right and responsible thing and get us all PCR tested."

He added: "We're gonna have to move the Barrowlands dates to be safe. Sorry Glasgow - hopefully we get to make it upto you at TRNSMT.

"Big Love, Sam".

The postponed gigs have yet to be given new dates.

Fender and his band are currently still scheduled to play TRNMST Festival, where they will play Glasgow Green on Friday 10 September ahead of Courteeners' headline set.

After that, Fender is currently set for a date at Leicester's De Montfort Hall and two dates at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse before heading to Isle of Wight Festival and This Is Tomorrow Festival 2021.

He will then head to London to play a date at the O2 Academy Brixton on 25 September.

Meanwhile, Sam's sophomore album Seventeen Going Under is set for release on 8 October 2021.

