Sam Fender pays tribute to Newcastle United after Carabao Cup win

Sam Fender with Newcastle FC's Dan Burn holding the Carabao Cup. Picture: Niall Lea, James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter paid homage to his beloved football team and defender Dan Burn at his show in Berlin last night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender celebrated Newcastle United's F.C.'s Carabao Cup victory with a special performance at his Berlin show.

The football club celebrated a historic 2-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (16th March) with goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak bringing them their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Taking to the stage at Berlin's Uber Eats Music Hall on the same day, the North Shields singer chose to pay homage to his beloved team with Mark Knopfler's Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero, which is the walk-out song played before every game at Newcastle's home ground of St. James' Park.

Later on in the set Fender, performed People Watching album track Little Bit Closer, changing the words from: "I never found him" to "his name is Dan Burn".

Sam Fender reacts to Newcastle win

Taking to his Instagram after the show, Fender shared an image of himself crying on his Stories with the message: "Best day ever. We deserved it. 70 years. The clock has been reset. Howay the lads.”

Sam Fender shares he's tears at Newcastle's historic Carabao Cup win. Picture: Instagram/sam_fender

Sam Fender has made no secret of his love for Newcastle United F.C. and earlier this year launched a special edition football shirt, which incorporated his name and album title.

The special jerseys - which have been worn by the team during the tournament - were initially intended to be worn for their quarter final match against Brentford, but the club opted to keep wearing it as a lucky charm for the rest of their campaign.

And it's just as well, because each shirt which was match-worn or issued and signed by players, was available to bid on at www.matchwornshirt.com with the funds raised going towards programmes that promote education and opportunities for young people across the North East.

Read more:

It won't be long until Fender gets back on the pitch himself as the Seventeen Going Under singer will embark on stadium dates this summer, playing an epic show at the home of West Ham - London Stadium in Stratford on 6th June, before returning to his home turf and Newcastle F.C's home ground for a trio of shows at St. James' Park.

Fender, who previously performed two gigs at the stadium in 2023, will now make history by becoming the artist to have played St James’ Park the most times.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK stadium dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

Read more: