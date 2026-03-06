Noah Kahan talks building an "emotional connection" with Sam Fender after he invited him to Newcastle

Noah Kahan LOVES the British music scene!

By Jenny Mensah

The Great Divide singer recalled how Fender took him on a visit to his home city of Newcastle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noah Kahan revealed how he spent time with Sam Fender in his hometown of Newcastle and bonded with him before they collaborated together.

The Vermont artist joined forces with Fender on a reworking of his Homesick track, which included a new verse from the North Shields singer-songwriter and speaking to Radio X, he revealed how important it was for them to bond beforehand.

"I think it's really important if you're making a song with somebody to have an emotional connection with them," he told Radio X's Toby Tarrant, who was taking over hosting duties on The Chris Moyles Show this week.

"Like for Sam, he took me to his neighbourhood in Newcastle and I kind of spent the day just living with him in his life and it really helped me understand who he is as a person and as an artist."

Watch our full interview with Kahan above and his story hanging out with Sam Fender here:

Referring to Fender's verse in particular, he added: "When he sings about his home, Newcastle, I felt like I connected to it more than just if we had texted and he had jumped on the song.

"Being able to share that emotional connection and make sure you know the person is really important to me. I think it's so easy nowadays to do everything remotely, so getting the chance to be in the room in the space that they live in and understand who they are is important to making the track hit more emotionally.

Talking about Geordies he added: "They're awesome. They reminded me of Vermonters. Very dry and funny and like to go get a beer and talk s***, so I had a fun time doing that with Sam."

Quizzed if he tried Newcastle Brown Ale, Kahan - whose The Great Divide single was a former Radio X Record of The Week- laughed: "At some point I did! I must have!"

Read more: