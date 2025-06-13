Sam Fender plays first of three nights at Newcastle's St. James' Park: full setlist

Sam Fender in 2025 with Newcastle United's stadium St. James' Park inset. Picture: Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy, DEW/Alamy Live News

The Geordie singer-songwriter returned to his hometown for a set at the Newcastle United. F.C. football ground. Find out what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender returned to his hometown of Newcastle for the first of three gigs at St. James' Park this Thursday (12th June).

After playing two historic shows at the football ground in 2023 - which saw him become the first Geordie artist to ever headline the stadium - the North Shields singer-songwriter returned to the hallowed ground.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle fans were out in full force as Sam kicked things off fittingly with a football theme by taking to the stage to the Champions League anthem.

Another awesome gig at St James' Park last night for Sam Fender 🎸🎸 pic.twitter.com/XdJULQtoFM — Lee (@embleton01) June 13, 2025

Even more fitting for the occasion, Sam launched into his cover of Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler's Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero.

Soon enough, he treated fans to a selection of his biggest hits and most-loved tracks, with likes of Will We Talk? and Dead Boys from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles getting an outing, alongside Getting Started, Spit Of You and Get You Down from Seventeen Going Under and takes from his most recent effort People Watching, including its title track.

Fender was also joined on the night by his brother Liam for a rendition of Something Heavy - the penultimate track on his most recent LP.

Another onstage appearance came from his former guitar teacher Phil Martin, who joined him on stage for a cover of Thin Lizzy's The Boys are Back in Town.

👀| Sam Fender invites his former guitar teacher to play 'The Boys Are Back In Town' at St James' Park Night 1 #PeopleWatchingTour



"If anyone wants to learn how the fuck to play guitar, this is your guy. This the greatest guitarrist on god's green earth" pic.twitter.com/mQ7vBrCKgK — Sam Fender Argentina 🇦🇷 (@SamFenderUPDTS) June 12, 2025

The night also witnessed a huge chant for footballer Dan Burn, who in March helped Newcastle secure a historic 2-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup, bringing them their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Sam Fender leading the Dan Burn chant pic.twitter.com/wGvI7lbg2v — Samantha Rees (@samanthatoonfan) June 12, 2025

And from the looks of this post, the footballer was able to enjoy the tribute in full as he was spotted in the crowds at the gig himself!

🗣️🎶 Dan Burn was spotted in the Sam Fender crowd as the Newcastle star enjoyed the St James' Park gig last night 🏟️#NUFC #NUFCFans #NUFCNews #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/rCEEg7c8qk — Magpie 24/7 (@Magpie24_7) June 13, 2025

Sam's Radio X Best of British 2022 and Ivor Award-winning single Seventeen Going Under was the last song ahead of his encore, leading to a mass singalong from the crowd its powerful lyrics flashed onto the screens.

The singer also took time to reflect on political issues of the day, speaking out about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza before launching into his breakthrough track Hypersonic Missiles.

During the famous breakdown of the song, the stadium rang out with deafening "woahs" from the crowd after Fender instructed them to: "sing so loud that even the Mackems (people from Sunderland or Wearside) can hear us".

SING SO LOUD THAT EVEN THE MACKEMS CAN HEAR US😅👀 #PeopleWatchingTour pic.twitter.com/JLdsDtUxbA — Sam Fender Daily (@dailyfender) June 13, 2025

The show's finale did not disappoint either, seeing fans sprayed with confetti as fireworks shot into Newcastle night sky.

👀| Hypersonic Missiles para cerrar su primera noche en St James Park #PeopleWatchingTour 🚀🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/MZP915afNr — Sam Fender Argentina 🇦🇷 (@SamFenderUPDTS) June 12, 2025

See the full setlist below...

Sam Fender at St James' Park, Newcastle on 12th June:

Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero(Mark Knopfler cover) Getting Started Will We Talk? Arm's Length The Borders Dead Boys Howdon Aldi Death Queue Crumbling Empire Tyrants Something Heavy (with Liam Fender) People Watching The Boys Are Back in Town (Thin Lizzy cover) (with Phil Martin (Sam's former Guitar Teacher)) Get You Down (preceded by Dan Burn chant) Spit of You Seventeen Going Under

Encore:

16. Remember My Name

17. The Dying Light

18. Hypersonic Missiles

Sam Fender returns to St James' Park this weekend on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June.