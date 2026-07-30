Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi share live duet of Rein Me In at BST Hyde Park 2026

Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender at BST Hyde Park 2026. Picture: Thomas Falcone

By Jenny Mensah

The friends and fellow singer-songwriters have released an official video of the live performance, which took place at Capaldi's headline set at the London gig series.

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Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi have shared the official visuals of their duet of Rein Me in at BST Hyde Park 2026.

Capaldi invited the North-Shields singer-songwriter on stage during first of two headline shows at the London festival on 11th July, to perform his record-breaking single, which went viral when it became a duet with Olivia Dean.

Introducing his Geordie counterpart, Capaldi told the crowd: "He’s played stadiums all over the world but mostly, become a dear, dear, dear friend of mine. You know him, you love him, please welcome… the f***ing incredible Sam Fender, ladies and gentleman.”

Watch their performance of the track below:

Sam Fender & Lewis Capaldi - Rein Me In (Live at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park)

The next night of course saw Capaldi invite another indie favourite on stage, with The Kooks' Luke Pritchard joining him for a rendition of the band's classic track, Naive.

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Rein Me In has had quite the journey. Originally a solo song and the eighth track on Sam Fender's third studio album, People Watching, Rein Me In was written by Fender and produced with the War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel, producer Markus Dravs, plus Fender's bandmates Joe Atkinson and Dean Thompson.

It found a whole new audience when Olivia Dean joined him on stage to perform a duet version of the track at London Stadium on 6th June 2025.

Fender announced the release of a new version of the track on 20th June, including Dean's lyrics, which "added a female perspective" to the track.

Rein Me in went on to score the pair a 2026 BRIT Award for Song of the Year and gave Sam Fender his first ever UK No.1 single.

The song has broken the record as the longest-running number one single of all time by a British act and is currently set to reach 19 weeks on the chart, breaking a 70-year-old record to topple American singer Frankie Laine's I Believe, which made 18 weeks at the top spot in 1953.

Watch the duet from Sam Fender and Olivia Dean, which started it all below:

Sam Fender, Olivia Dean - Rein Me In (Official Video)

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