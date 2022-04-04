Watch Francis Bourgeois join Sam Fender on stage at Wembley gig

By Jenny Mensah

The viral Trainspotter and TikTok star appeared on a scooter during the Geordie singer-songwriter's performance of Getting Started.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Francis Bourgeois crashed the stage at a Sam Fender gig this weekend.

The Geordie singer-songwriter played two nights at Wembley Arena and it was his final date at the London venue on Saturday 2nd April, where he invited the famous trainspotter and TikTok star on stage.

In the footage, Bourgeois - whose real name is Luke Nicholson - rides around on a scooter and pulls off a tailwhip move on stage as Sam plays his Getting Started track.

Sam also nabbed the social media star's famous go-pro and attached it to his own head for a portion of the performance, which you can watch in our clip above.

Sam Fender crashes the stage at Sam Fender's Wembley gig. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for V&A 2. Instagram/Sam Fender 3. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fender went on complete his 16-song set, which included the likes of Dead Boys, Will We Talk?, Borders, Get You Down, Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.

Sharing a video of the moment himself on Instagram, Fender wrote: "What a f***in crease man couldn’t stop laughing when my mate @francis_bourgeois43 joined us on stage last night! His scooter skills are beast too. Thanks again London, no words".

Watch Sam Fender's full clip of the moment here:

READ MORE: Sam Fender tells school snobs to "f*** off" when they ask him to play their weddings

We captured the pair's budding friendship at the NME Awards 2022, where we took a snap of Sam Fender and his band with the quirky social media personality.

See Sam Fender's setlist for Wembley on 2nd April 2022: