Sam Fender shares intense Get You Down video

Sam Fender stars in his Get You Down video. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has released another exciting new visual in which he takes the centre stage alongside a love interest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender has shared the official video for his Get You Down single.

The visuals see the Geordie singer-songwriter take centre stage again, this time starring alongside a female love interest while riding on a race track.

Like in Spit of You, which co-starred Stephen Graham, the video sees Fender draw on more of his acting skills and showing off his more intense and fiery side.

The track is taken from Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under album, which scored a UK number one on the first week of its release.

Taking to Instagram to talk about his recent visuals, Fender said: "The last two videos have been an absolute thrill to make as they both involved acting - ‘spit of you’ was a real dream come true to work with Stephen Graham, this time I got to burn around on a racetrack and wear a leather jacket. I’m so happy the way it’s come out, a little mini movie, enjoy!!!"

Previously speaking about the song, Fender explained that Get You Down is about how he's allowed his insecurities to negatively affect his relationships.

"The whole record is about growing up and the self-esteem issues that you carry into your adult life," revealed Fender.

"This song in particular is about how insecurity has affected my relationships. Definitely one of the more personal ones".

Watch him talk about his debut his second studio album here:

Meanwhile, Sam Fender has announced live dates for 2022 to support his new album.

The singer-songwriter confirmed he'd be playing dates up and down the country from 20 March, which included gigs at London's SSE Arena, Wembley and a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena.

He's since added extra dates at London's Wembley SSE Arena on 2 April and another home coming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 6 April.

Sam Fender UK Tour Dates 2022

20 March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 March - 3Arena, Dublin

26 March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 March - Brighton Centre

1 April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

2 April – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London *JUST ADDED*

5 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle *JUST ADDED*

6 July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

