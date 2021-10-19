How The Chris Moyles Show helped save Sam Fender's second album

By Radio X

The Geordie singer-songwriter almost lost the lyrics for his No.1 album in a cab, but thanks to Radio X and The Chris Moyles Show, it was recovered!

Sam Fender’s second album Seventeen Going Under shot to the top spot in UK after its release on 8 October 2021.

However, the album as we know it could have been very different, as the singer-songwriter almost lost all of its lyrics when he left it in a taxi cab.

In 2019, Fender came to Radio X for an interview on The Chris Moyles Show, but arrived in a bit of a panic as he’d lost his phone.

To make things worse, he was using it to write the lyrics to the album that would eventually become Seventeen Going Under and it hadn’t been backed up anywhere else as he “didn’t trust” the cloud.

In a throwback clip shared by our very on James Robinson, Fender explained: It’s got the whole second album’s worth of lyrics on it and I was like, if I lose this I’m not going to remember half of it.”

“Is it not on the cloud?" Moyles asked.

Fender replied: "No, because I’m an idiot, right? But I don’t trust the cloud! I don’t wanna give them my data. I wanna keep my stuff. I’m a psychopath."

Lucky for the rocker, the team were able to help him track down his phone using Find My iPhone and he was reunited with it live on air, meaning he didn’t have to start writing the album’s lyrics all over again!

There’s no news yet on whether the incident helped Sam get over his fear of cloud-based file storage though…

