Grime Gran on crying over Sam Fender’s Remember My Name: “It’s on another level”

Sam Fender with influencer Grime Gran inset. Picture: Mac Scott, Instagram/capitalofficial

By Jenny Mensah

The famous cockney grandma has discussed how moved she was by the Geordie singer-songwriter's heartbreaking single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Grime Gran has gushed about Sam Fender's emotional song Remember My Name, calling it "on another level".

The Instagram-famous Octogenarian and her grandson Beau appeared on Capital this week and discussed their emotional reaction to the heartbreaking ballad, which features on the artist's People Watching album and touches on themes of love, loss, ageing and bereavement.

Asked about their response to the album-ender by presenters Sian Welby and Chris Stark, she gushed: "Oh my god. Me and [Beau] were shedding buckets of tears."

Speaking of the songs lyrics and its moving video, the usually foul-mouthed nan said, whose real name is Margie Keefe, said: "The words in it. And the video! It's really... It's on another level isn't it?"

Her grandson chimed in: "There's a lyric in the song that's erm, 'To anyone else it's just a council house, but to [me] it's home'

"We are council estate, but it's our home."

"Nothing wrong with being council estate," added the 86-year-old influencer. "I think if I was stone rich, I'd still like my council two up and one down".

Watch their interview below:

Read more:

Meanwhile, last week saw Sam Fender score his third consecutive UK number one album with People Watching and take home the BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative.

Despite his clear success and mass appeal, the Seventeen Going Under singer has admitted that he doesn't want to be overexposed and "in people's faces all the time".

Though the rocker is set to play huge outdoor dates this year, including a milestone gig at Wembley Stadium, he has talked about the importance of taking breaks away from the spotlight.

"I think it's good to not be in people's faces all the time," he told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper. "You see it with some acts, they just keep pumping stuff out and people get fatigued."

Though Fender has cancelled shows for various reasons in the past, including a haemorrhaged vocal cord, exhaustion and mental health, the Hypersonnic Missiles singer says he's feeling good ahead of his upcoming summer stadium tour.

"We're going to do better this time," he told the outlet. "I've got a great band and great friends, I just need to make sure I don't tire myself out too quickly."

Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X

Read more: