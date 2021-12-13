Sam Fender announces huge Finsbury Park show for 2022
13 December 2021, 10:00 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 11:35
The Seventeen Going Under singer-songwriter will play the London park next July - get all the ticket info here.
Listen to this article
Sam Fender has announced details of his biggest headline show to date.
The North Shields singer-songwriter will play London's Finsbury Park on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl.
More names will be added shortly.
Sam says of the massive 40,000 capacity show: Holy smokes! I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park. What a mad night that’s going to be.
"Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next Summer.
"I’m bringing some friends along too, is gonna be wild. Cannot wait.”
Tickets will go on pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday 15th December and then on general sale at 9am on Friday 17th December via Ticketmaster .
2021 has been a huge year for Sam Fender: his second album, Seventeen Going Under, made Number 1 in the UK chart on its release in October 2021 and the title track recently made the musican a star on TikTok.
The Finsbury Park show will follow Sam's tour of the UK and Ireland in March/April 2022 and his four night stint supporting The Killers in London and Dublin in June.
Fender will the appear as headliner for Truck Festival in Oxfordshire and at Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.
Sam Fender UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2022
- 20th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham SOLD OUT
- 21st March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool SOLD OUT
- 24th March - 3Arena, Dublin
- 26th March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow SOLD OUT
- 27th March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham SOLD OUT
- 30th March - Brighton Centre SOLD OUT
- 1st April – SSE Arena Wembley, London SOLD OUT
- 2nd April - SSE Arena Wembley, London SOLD OUT
- 5th April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT
- 6th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT
- 3rd June – Emirates Stadium, London (with The Killers) SOLD OUT
- 4th June – Emirates Stadium, London (with The Killers) SOLD OUT
- 14th June – Malahide Castle, Dublin (with The Killers) SOLD OUT
- 15th June – Malahide Castle, Dublin (with The Killers) SOLD OUT
- 6th July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester SOLD OUT
- 8th July – TRNMT Festival, Glasgow
- 15th July – Finsbury Park, London
- 22nd July – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
- 23rd July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire