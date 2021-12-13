Sam Fender announces huge Finsbury Park show for 2022

Sam Fender has announced a huge date at Finsbury Park next year. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The Seventeen Going Under singer-songwriter will play the London park next July - get all the ticket info here.

Sam Fender has announced details of his biggest headline show to date.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will play London's Finsbury Park on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl.

More names will be added shortly.

Sam Fender Finsbury Park poster. Picture: Press

Sam says of the massive 40,000 capacity show: Holy smokes! I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park. What a mad night that’s going to be.

"Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next Summer.

"I’m bringing some friends along too, is gonna be wild. Cannot wait.”

Tickets will go on pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday 15th December and then on general sale at 9am on Friday 17th December via Ticketmaster .

I’m absolutely psyched to be playing at Finsbury Park in London. What a mad night this is going to be. Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next summer. I’m bringing some friends along too, it’s gonna be wild! pic.twitter.com/8H769LktEU — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) December 13, 2021

2021 has been a huge year for Sam Fender: his second album, Seventeen Going Under, made Number 1 in the UK chart on its release in October 2021 and the title track recently made the musican a star on TikTok.

The Finsbury Park show will follow Sam's tour of the UK and Ireland in March/April 2022 and his four night stint supporting The Killers in London and Dublin in June.

Fender will the appear as headliner for Truck Festival in Oxfordshire and at Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.

