Radio X to play highlights from Sam Fender's Finsbury Park show

Sam Fender performs at Finsbury Park on 15th July 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

The North Shields singer-songwriter played an electrifying set at his biggest headline show to date - hear the highlights on Radio X this Sunday

This bank holiday weekend we want to help you desperately cling onto the final moments of summer with highlights from one of the biggest gigs of the year... Sam Fender's headline show at Finsbury Park in July!

The British singer-songwriter played the London park after supporting the likes of The Killers and The Rolling Stones this summer and with an impressive Glastonbury set under his belt, expectations were high for his biggest headline show to date.

This Sunday 28th August from 6pm, exclusively on Radio X, you can re-live all the highlights from when the Geordie maestro played to a 45,000-strong crowd in North London. If you weren’t there in July, you can’t miss out this time…

Crowds brandish flags at Sam Fender's Finsbury Park gig. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Despite the fact outdoor gigs barely see moonlight in the summer, Sam didn't let that stop him going all-out on fireworks, confetti and pyrotechnics - and not just for the finale either.

Fire billowed from the stage as Sam rattled through his biggest tracks, lighting up the sky to a hungry and energetic crowd, who joined him for singalongs throughout.

Sam Fender live at Finsbury Park in July 2022. Picture: Matt Crossick / Alamy Stock Photo

Fender's Finsbury Park gig was both exciting and self-assured. If the last few years have proved Fender's rising star had little chance of dimming, then his landmark London gig proved just how much potential he has to stick around.

After watching him play his biggest gig to-date, one thing is clear: Sam Fender has the potential to be one of the biggest UK male artists of the next decade and there's absolutely no doubt we'll be seeing him at the top of festival line-ups very soon

