Sam Fender has finished his second album

Sam Fender has finished his second studio album. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Hypersonic Missiles singer shared photos of himself in the studio, while telling his fans to "get ready".

Sam Fender has given his fans an update on his new music.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has been working hard on the follow-up to his debut album Hypersonic Missiles and now he's teased that it is complete.

Taking to Instagram, shared a selection of pictures in the studio alongside the caption: "aye, it’s finished. get ready x."

READ MORE: Sam Fender launches petition to make all homeless helplines free in the North East

Fender's debut, Hypersonic Missiles, was released on 13 September 2019 and flew in at number on on the UK albums chart.

It included the likes of The Borders, Play God, Dead Boys, That Sound, Will We Talk? and its album opener and title track.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is currently set to play Warrington's Neighbourhood Weekender this September before heading to Glasgow Green and the Isle of Wight Festival.

The Leave Fast singer will then support The Killers on four of their UK and Irish dates in 2022 as part of their Imploding The Mirage Tour.

READ MORE: the heartbreaking story of Sam Fender's Dead Boys track