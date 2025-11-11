Sam Fender donates entire Mercury Prize winnings to the Music Venue Trust

The Geordie singer-songwriter has given £25,000 to the charity, which seeks to protect small grassroots venues.

Sam Fender has donated his £25,000 Mercury Prize winnings to the Music Venue Trust.

Last month, the North Shields singer-songwriter's third studio album People Watching took home the prestigious honour, in a star-studded ceremony, which took place in Newcastle for the first time ever.

Now, it has been revealed that Fender has donated his entire prize fund to the charity, "which acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists."

The Seventeen Going Under singer said of the move: "I wouldn't be doing what I am doing today if it wasn't for all the gigs I played around the North East, and beyond, when I was starting out.

"These venues are legendary, but they are struggling."

The £25,000 prize is only a portion of what the proud Geordie artist has raised for Music Venue Trust in the past, with £100,000 from his 2024 arena tour previously going towards the charity through a small donation added to his tickets.

Sam Fender isn't the first artist to donate his Mercury Prize winnings over the years and in 2023, Ezra Collective gifted the money to a youth centre and grassroots venues.

The news comes after Fender announced a a concert film entitled Live At London Stadium, which showcases his epic show at the West Ham football ground on 5th June 2025.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Rein Me In singer said: "It was such a special night, we can’t wait to share it with you all x".

The film will premiere on YouTube this Saturday 15th November from 5pm GMT.

Last month also saw Fender share a new single, Talk To You, featuring Elton John.

Speaking about the track, which was written during the People Watching sessions at British Grove: "It’s a song about the end of a long relationship – about the regret, the mistakes and the lessons that come with it. It’s that feeling of losing your best friend and coming to terms with that."

He added of the former Radio X Record of The Week: "I was playing around with the riff and thought what I need is a really good pianist and then hmmm, I wonder who I can call? And of course, who better than Elton John."

Sam Fender & Elton John - Talk to You (Official Visualiser)

The song came as Fender announced the deluxe version of his album, which is out on 5th December.

