Sam Fender covers The Rolling Stones for the 2026 John Lewis Christmas ad

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3 November 2026, 16:48 | Updated: 3 November 2026, 18:32
The Geordie singer-songwriter and his band have joined forces with John Spence High School Choir and Easington Colliery Band to cover The Stones classic You Can't Always Get What You Want.
Sam Fender has covered The Rolling Stones for the John Lewis Christmas advert this year.
The Geordie singer-songwriter and his band have taken on You Can't Always Get What You Want, alongside John Spence High School Choir and Easington Colliery Band.
The track is also available as a limited edition 7" single and Sam Fender and Polydor records will donate 100% of profits from this format sold via the official Sam Fender online store to Teenage Cancer Trust.
The advert, entitled Gloria and Pickles, stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and sees Paul Whitehouse voice the role of her toy dog Pickles.
Watch the John Lewis advert for 2026 below:
Gloria and Pickles | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2026
Meanwhile, the tickets for Sam Fender's Massive Stadium Tour '27 went on sale last Friday (30th December) and eight dates are already sold out.
The Seventeen Going Under singer has since added a second date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.
Visit samfender.com for the full info and to buy any remaining tickets.
*support from Wunderhorse
Watch our throwback session Sam Fender performance below:
Sam Fender LIVE from Manchester's Ritz | Full Live Set | Radio X