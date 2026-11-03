Sam Fender covers The Rolling Stones for the 2026 John Lewis Christmas ad

Sam Fender and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas in the John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: Melissa Gardner, YouTube/John Lewis & Partners

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter and his band have joined forces with John Spence High School Choir and Easington Colliery Band to cover The Stones classic You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender has covered The Rolling Stones for the John Lewis Christmas advert this year.

The Geordie singer-songwriter and his band have taken on You Can't Always Get What You Want, alongside John Spence High School Choir and Easington Colliery Band.

The track is also available as a limited edition 7" single and Sam Fender and Polydor records will donate 100% of profits from this format sold via the official Sam Fender online store to Teenage Cancer Trust.

The advert, entitled Gloria and Pickles, stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and sees Paul Whitehouse voice the role of her toy dog Pickles.

Watch the John Lewis advert for 2026 below:

Gloria and Pickles | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2026

Read more:

Meanwhile, the tickets for Sam Fender's Massive Stadium Tour '27 went on sale last Friday (30th December) and eight dates are already sold out.

The Seventeen Going Under singer has since added a second date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

Visit samfender.com for the full info and to buy any remaining tickets.

Sam Fender has added further dates to his "Proper Massive Stadium Tour '27". Picture: Press

Sam Fender's 2027 UK & Ireland stadium dates:

3rd June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle* - SOLD OUT

5th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle* - SOLD OUT

10th June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff* - SOLD OUT

12th June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff* - NEW DATE

18th June – Wembley Stadium, London* - SOLD OUT

20th June - Wembley Stadium, London*

1st July – Marlay Park, Dublin - SOLD OUT

8th July – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh* - SOLD OUT

10th July - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh* - NEW DATE

15th July – Etihad Stadium, Manchester* - SOLD OUT

17th July – Etihad Stadium, Manchester* - SOLD OUT

2nd Sept - Wembley Stadium, London* - NEW DATE

*support from Wunderhorse

Watch our throwback session Sam Fender performance below:

Sam Fender LIVE from Manchester's Ritz | Full Live Set | Radio X

Read more: