Sam Fender shares The Borders, his "favourite song" on Hypersonic Missiles album

The Geordie singer-songwriter has given fans another taste of what to expect from his long-awaited debut album, and revealed it's his favourite.

Sam Fender has shared a new track from his forthcoming debut record.

The Geordie singer-songwriter's Hypersonic Missiles album is set for release on 13 September, and Fender has shared another taste of new material from the collection - which he's dubbed his personal favourite.

Taking to Twitter, Fender wrote: "This is my favourite song on the album! Hope you like it!"

Listen to The Borders here:

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is set to play a very special gig with Liam Gallagher next month.

The iconic former Oasis frontman is set for a homecoming show on his birthday at the O₂ Ritz Manchester on Saturday 21 September and the Newcastle singer will be taking on the support slot duties.

See the Hypersonic Missiles Tracklisting below:

1. Hypersonic Missiles

2. The Borders

3. White Privilege

4. Dead Boys

5. You’re Not The Only One

6. Play God

7. That Sound

8. Saturday

9. Will We Talk In The Morning

10. Two People

11. Call Me Lover

12. Leave Fast

13. Use (live)

