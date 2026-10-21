Sam Fender announces Proper Massive Stadium Tour '27

Sam Fender . Picture: Melissa Gardner

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter is set for UK and Ireland outdoor dates next summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

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Sam Fender has announced UK and Ireland stadium dates for 2027.

The Geordie singer-songwriter will embark on the Proper Massive Stadium Tour, which will see him visit six cities and play two homecoming dates at Newcastle's St James' Park, two dates at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and make his biggest headline shows to date at London’s Wembley Stadium on 18th and 20th June.

Fender also makes a stop at Dublin’s Marlay Park, before he plays his first European festival headline slot at Rock Werchter in Belgium next summer.

The People Watching singer will be joined by Wunderhorse as special guests on all dates except Dublin.

Tickets will go on general sale via samfender.com on Friday 30th October from 9.30am GMT. See the full ticket info below.

Sam Fender announces Proper Massive stadium dates for 2027. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's 2027 UK & Ireland stadium dates:

3rd June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle*

5th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle*

10th June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff*

18th June – Wembley Stadium, London*

20th June - Wembley Stadium, London*

1st July – Marlay Park, Dublin

8th July – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh*

15th July – Etihad Stadium, Manchester*

17th July – Etihad Stadium, Manchester*

*support from Wunderhorse

How to buy tickets:

Tickets will go on general sale from 9:30am GMT Friday 30th October.

To receive access to ticket pre-sale for all UK/Irish headline dates, fans can pre-order Sam’s fourth album now from the official Sam Fender store before 9:00am GMT on Monday 26th October.

A unique presale code and link will be sent out via email by 8:00pm on Tuesday 27th October ahead of the ticket pre-sale opening at 9:30am on Wednesday 28th October at 9:30am.

Maximum purchase is 6 tickets per person. Entry to presale does not guarantee tickets.

The news comes after the Geordie singer-songwriter and his band shared a teaser, which saw them dressed as characters from Lord of The Rings.

Watch the humorous teaser clip below, which was captioned: "THE BEACONS ARE LIT".

Read more:

Sam Fender LIVE from Manchester's Ritz | Full Live Set | Radio X

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