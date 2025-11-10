Sam Fender announces Live At London Stadium concert film

Sam Fender performs onstage during Electric Picnic Festival on 2025. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has confirmed the details of the concert film, which showcases his date at the West Ham football ground this summer.

Sam Fender has announced a concert film.

The North Shields singer-songwriter has confirmed the release of Live At London Stadium - a concert film which showcases his epic show at the West Ham football ground on 5th June 2025.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Rein Me In singer said: "It was such a special night, we can’t wait to share it with you all x".

The film will premiere on YouTube this Saturday 15th November from 5pm GMT.

The news comes after Fender took home the 2025 Mercury Prize Album of the Year for his People Watching album.

The Geordie singer-songwriter's third studio album was given the honour at a special event, which took place for the first time ever in Newcastle.

Fender beat out stiff competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C.'s Romance album, Pulp's More, CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY and Wolf Alice's The Clearing, to win the prestigious award in his hometown.

Sam Fender on stage accepting the 2025 Mercury Music Prize on 16th October 2025. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

The judges said of the result: "This year proved that the album remains the format of choice for artists tobest present a body of work. That, however, made our job as judges of the 2025 Mercury Prize forAlbum of the Year is more challenging than ever. All 12 records on the shortlist worked so well on their own terms, ranging from ancient ballads to futuristic electronics. After much discussion, however, we all decided on one album that stood out for its cohesion, character and ambition. It felt like a classic album, which will take pride of place in record collections for years to come. ‘People Watching’ by Sam Fender is both melody-rich and expansive, marrying heartland rock with the realities of everyday life and the importance of community. These are thoughtful songs with broad appeal, as cinematic as they are intimate, making ‘People Watching’ a worthy winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year."

Sam Fender joins last year's winner English Teacher and likes of Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Arctic Monkeys, Gomez, Pulp and PJ Harvey to be given the award, which celebrates the best British and Irish albums of the year.

Last month also saw Fender share a new single, Talk To You, featuring Elton John.

Speaking about the track, which was written during the People Watching sessions at British Grove: "It’s a song about the end of a long relationship – about the regret, the mistakes and the lessons that come with it. It’s that feeling of losing your best friend and coming to terms with that."

He added of the former Radio X Record of The Week: "I was playing around with the riff and thought what I need is a really good pianist and then hmmm, I wonder who I can call? And of course, who better than Elton John."

Listen to the single below:

Sam Fender & Elton John - Talk to You (Official Visualiser)

Elton John said of the collaboration: "Sam was writing and recording in a studio in West London and called to say he’d written a song with a piano riff that he thought would sound great with me playing it. I couldn’t resist, and it was so much fun playing it for him.

"I truly love Sam. He’s been a friend for many, many years and it’s incredible to see him grow into being a truly world class artist."

The song came as Fender announced the deluxe version of his album, which is out on 5th December.

See the tracklisting below:

