Watch Adolescence star Owen Cooper star in Sam Fender's Little Bit Closer video

Owen Cooper stars in Sam Fender's Little Bit Closer video. Picture: YouTube/Sam Fender

The Geordie singer-songwriter's latest video was also helmed by the director behind the hit Netflix series.

Sam Fender has shared the official video for Little Bit Closer starring Owen Cooper.

The teen actor, who got his break in the Adolescence, takes centre stage in the visuals, which are directed by Phillip Barantini - the helmsman of the hit Netflix series.

Watch the stunning visuals for the video below:

Sam Fender - Little Bit Closer (Official Video starring Owen Cooper)

Speaking to his fans the North Shields singer said: "I had no doubt Philip Barantini was the right director for this one, it was so great to work with him again. His video for Spit of You will always be my favourite.

"He asked Owen Cooper if he’d like to be in the video and I was elated when he said yes — his performance in Adolescence was incredible.

"Big love to the entire cast and team, they've created something beautiful. X".

Barantini - who previously directed Fender's Spit Of You video co-starring Stephen Graham - said: “To have the opportunity to direct another video for Sam was an immediate yes – an absolute no-brainer for me! Not only is Sam an incredible artist but he’s a beautiful human and a great friend! Also, the opportunity to direct Owen again so soon after Adolescence was an absolute joy!”

Sam Fender returns to the UK this month for a sold out show at Liverpool's Sefton Park on 24th May, before heading to the capital in June for an epic date at London Stadium - the home of West Ham F.C. in Stratford.

Sam Fender will then return to the hallowed home ground of Newcastle F.C., where he'll play a trio of sold-out shows - after previously becoming the first Geordie artist to headline the 55k capacity stadium.

See Sam Fender's full dates and find out how to buy tickets.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

24th May - Sefton Park, Liverpool - SOLD OUT

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford - SOLD OUT

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

25th June - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester - SOLD OUT

22nd August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh - SOLD OUT

28th August - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

30th August - Electric Picnic, Stradbelly

