Sam Fender's 2025 dates at Newcastle's St James' Park: stage times, support, weather, travel & more

Sam Fender returns to Newcastle this week. Picture: Niall Lea

The Geordie singer-songwriter star will play three homecoming shows at Newcastle United stadium this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sam Fender is set to play not one, not two, but THREE nights at St. James' Park this week.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will take to the home of his beloved Newcastle United F.C for his People Watching tour on Thursday 12th June, Saturday 14th June and Sunday 15th June.

An estimated 150,000 fans are expected to head to St James' over the course of the three nights in what's sure to be a huge buper weekend for the city.

Find out the stage times for Sam Fender's shows at St. James' Park, plus who's supporting, how to get there, what the weather will be like and what fans can expect from the setlist.

Sam Fender is set to play three dates at St James' Park, Newcastle this weekend. Picture: Niall Lea/Press

When does Sam Fender play St. James' Park?

Thursday 12th June 2025

Saturday 14th June 2025

Sunday 15th June 2025

Who's supporting Sam Fender at St. James' Park?

Thursday 12th June:

CMAT

The Pale White

Saturday 14th June:

Olivia Dean

CMAT

Ernie

Sunday 15th June

Olivia Dean

CMAT

Hector Gannet

What time does Sam Fender come on stage St. James Park?

The individual stage times for the shows are yet to be confirmed, but according so far, it has been published that gates will open at 4pm.*

4pm - Doors open

5pm - Music starts

11pm - Finish time

*Stage times are approximate and subject to change. Keep checking for more details as they are announced.

Sam Fender's London show saw him take to the stage at 8.40pm, so fans should arrive in plenty of time.

Can you still get tickets for Sam Fender at St. James' Park?

General admission tickets for Sam Fender at St James' Park are SOLD OUT, but limited hospitality packages are still available here.

What will Sam Fender play at St. James' Park?

Sam will likely play an epic set of tracks from across his career so far and his three studio albums Hypersonic Missiles, Seventeen Going Under and People Watching. Given it's a hometown show, his set may be his longest yet and could include rarities and early b-sides. Last time he played St James' Park, Fender was joined by a Geordie hero AC/DC's Brian Johnson, so perhaps he could pull a similar surprise out of his hat this time around.

See his setlist at London Stadium on Friday 6th June for an idea of what he could play:

Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero (Mark Knopfler cover) (band only) Getting Started Will We Talk? Arm's Length The Borders (with audience member Charlie on acoustic guitar) Dead Boys Howdon Aldi Death Queue (Extended outro) Crumbling Empire (Extended outro) Tyrants (Extended outro) Rein Me In (with Olivia Dean) (Live debut; new verse) People Watching London Calling (The Clash cover) Get You Down Spit of You Seventeen Going Under

Encore:

16. Remember My Name (Tour debut; with Easington Colliery Brass Band)

17. The Dying Light (Extended intro)

18. Hypersonic Missiles



What's the weather like for Sam Fender at St James' Park?

Thursday 12th June 2025

According to the Met Office, Thursday 12th June will have highs of 19 degrees, lows of 14 degrees nad "sunny intervals changing to light rain by late morning.

Saturday 14th June 2025

On Saturday, the Met Office predicts highs of 20 degrees and lows of 12 degrees in Newcastle with "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by night time". Fans should also be prepared for high UV levels and a medium pollen count.

Sunday 15th June 2025

According to the Met Office, Sam Fender's final night at St James' Park will see fans in highs of 20 degrees and lows of 12 degrees, with "sunny intervals" and high UV levels.

How to travel to see Sam Fender at St James' Park:

The postcode for St. James' Park, Newcastle is NE1 4ST.

The stadium is accessible by bus, metro, train, cycling, park & ride and taxi.

It is recommended that fans get fans get public transport to reach the station.

Newcastle upon Tyne can be accessed by the Tyne & Wear Metro system, with services between Newcastle City Centre, major transport services and destinations south to Wearside. St James' Metro station is recommended for local destinations and Monument station - a five-minute walk away - is served by both yellow and green line routes towards Newcastle International Airport, South Shields and the coast.

Newcastle Central Station is the main stop for services between London and Edinburgh or Glasgow. It also offers direct routes to and from Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol. Fans are advised that the station is a 10 minute walk from the stadium and are directed to walk west along Neville Street and then right onto St. James Boulevard, before the station will become visible on the junction of Bath Lane/Wellington Street.

Read the full travel information for St James Park here.

According to newcastleworld.com Tyne and Wear Metro has said customer service teams will be available at stations in and around the area.

Nexus is warning that Metro trains towards Newcastle will be busier than normal with crowd control measures in place.

Extra trains will also be running after the show to help fans get home in the evening.

Go North East bus company will also be running "extra services" to get fans home after the gig, but they have advised fans to head straight to to Eldon Square, Haymarket, or Market Street to have the best chance of getting a seat.

The full list of city parking can be found on the Newcastle Council Website.

