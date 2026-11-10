Royal Blood say touring with Queens of the Stone Age was "a masterclass"

Royal Blood answer fan questions | Do I Wanna Know?

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo looked back at their time touring with Josh Homme and co and praised the band for their craft.

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Royal Blood have looked back at the time they spent touring with Queens Of The Stone Age, referring to it as a "manic" and a "masterclass".

The Brighton duo took part in in Radio X's Do I Wanna Know? which sees artist answer questions from some of their biggest fans.

When quizzed what it was like being on the road with Josh Homme and co, frontman and bassist Mike Kerr recalled: "It was the best touring experience we've ever had. It was, uh, it was a masterclass, basically."

"It was— it's manic," added drummer Ben Thatcher. "You never know what's going to happen with them on stage, off stage. Every day is— yeah, you You're living by the hour with them and it's a masterclass on stage. Like, those guys as musicians together is unbelievable. They'll tear anyone apart."

The band also shared their favourite songs from the band citing Smooth Sailing and Make It Wit Chu among their favourites. Watch Royal Blood's Do I Wanna Know? in full above.

Royal Blood and Queens Of The Stone Age. Picture: Edward Cooke, Andreas Neumann

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Royal Blood's Dead Company album was released last Friday (6th November).

The ten-track album is the duo's first new material since the release of Back To The Water Below in September 2023 and includes the lead single Ten Over Ten as well as its title track.

Royal Blood - Ten Over Ten (Official Video)

The self-produced LP was kick-started last year, and the pair claim they had no deadline and no distractions, resulting in a "raw and visceral" collection of songs.

The band celebrated the release of the record with intimate album shows at The Outernet in London and Chalk in Brighton last week.

Sharing a series of photos from both events, the band wrote: "Thank you to everybody who came down to Outernet and Chalk these past couple of nights. Dead Company is unleashed. We look forward to seeing more of you over the next month!"

Listen to Dead Company in full and see its tracklisting below:

Royal Blood - Dead Company track list

Dead Company Swallow The Bomb Ten Over Ten Mother Never Told You Nowhere All Along Ride Rear View Mirror Take 'Em All Tapping Out The Closer

Royal Blood are also set to head out on a UK tour this winter, which kicks off with a date at The Prospect Building, Bristol on 24th November and sees the band play Manchester O2 Apollo, Glasgow Barrowlands Olympia London and a homecoming date at the Brighton Centre.

The Figure It Out rockers have since announced 2027 North American theatre dates, which will see them make stops in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.

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