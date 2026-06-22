Royal Blood signal return with new music teaser clip

Royal Blood have teased new music. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Lights Out duo have shared a video clip of what appears to be their first new music in three years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Royal Blood have teased their return.

The Brighton duo - comprised of Ben Thatcher and Mike Kerr - have shared a thunderous teaser clip on Instagram, which appears to hint that their comeback is on its way.

Watch the clip, which they captioned: "Sign up to the mailing list" below:

Royal Blood tease return

New music from the band would mark their first new material in three years and signal the possible news of their fifth studio album.

The record would follow the duo's self-titled debut (2014), 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?, 2021's Typhoons (2021) and Back to the Water Below (2023), which included lead single Mountains at Midnight and the missing limb in (their) artillery" Pull Me Through.

Read more:

The news comes after Ben Thatcher has announced the birth of his son Phoenix earlier this year.

Back in April, Little Monster drummer took to Instagram to share the news of his bundle of joy, who he shares with partner Rebecca McGinty, writing: "Introducing my little boy, Phoenix Rue Thatcher.

"He has stolen my heart. @beccamcginty_ thank you for growing this little miracle. I love you, you’re already the greatest mum to our wee lad. And thank you to @nhssurreysussex for delivering our little boy safely into the world."

The 38-year-old sticksman was congratulated by fans and fellow musicians alike, with Nothing But Thieves frontman Conor Mason writing in the comments: "Congrats mate! Beautiful".

"MATE!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!!!!! X", added fellow drummer Joe Donovan from Blossoms added:

The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald wrote: "Congratulations to both of you! What a stunner xx".

Royal Blood last shared an album in 2023. Picture: Tom Beard

2024 saw Royal Blood celebrate their 10th anniversary with a a duo of dates at the O2 Brixton Academy. The dates were preceded by an intimate warm-up show at the O2 Academy Bournemouth.

The previous year saw the band make a triumphant return to their roots with a headline show a On The Beach, Brighton, which included You Me At Six, Wargasm and Kid Kapichi on the line-up.

Watch them speak to Radio X about the warm-up show below:

Royal Blood talk homecoming gig at On The Beach 2023

Read more: