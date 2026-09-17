Royal Blood drop epic new single Swallow the Bomb

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17 September 2026, 10:39 | Updated: 17 September 2026, 10:48
The Brighton duo have shared the next cut to be taken from their fifth studio album Dead Company, which is set for release on 13th November.
Royal Blood have shared their next single.
Swallow The Bomb is a the thunderous new track from Brighton duo Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher and is the second cut to be taken from their fifth studio album Dead Company.
The song made its live debut on the band's string of dates this summer, which included their surprise set at Reading Festival 2026.
Watch its video below, which sees the band's "best bits" on during their live shows this August.
Royal Blood - Swallow the Bomb (Official Video)
It follows previous single Ten Over Ten, which serves as the lead track to the band's forthcoming record—set for release on 13th November
Watch the official video for the single below:
Royal Blood - Ten Over Ten (Official Video)
The duo's new album sees them return to their rock roots, and the band revealed how they fell "back in love with playing heavy music again".
Quizzed on the heaviness of their new record and asked if they've been inspired by Motörhead on its sound, Kerr told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "We haven't sort of gone in wanting to play really heavy music for like over a decade, which seems mental. And I don't think we were like directly referencing those things, but I mean, I love Motörhead and perhaps, you know, being bass and drums, it kind of naturally in that direction."
The band are set to take the album out on notably modest tour dates this winter and asked why they didn't go bigger, Thatcher replied: "Well, I think these venues that are selected suit this record, really. You know, the [Glasgow] Barrowlands, there's a place that we love to play and have such a great energy in that room."
"You want to be amongst it," added Kerr. "You want to feel a part of it, like Ben was saying. I think this record in particular, those venues are going to be the most fun, I think, for everyone."
Royal Blood: "There's more to life than rock 'n' roll"
The ten-track album is Royal Blood's first new material since the release of 2023's Back To The Water Below and announcing the project, the band said: "After putting the Royal Blood engine in neutral for a couple of years, we've been building up the revs and are playing faster and harder than ever with this album.
"Written and recorded with the stage in mind, we cannot wait to play it live for years to come.”
Dead Company is available to pre-order now at royalbloodband.com. See the artwork for the album and its tracklist below.
Royal Blood winter dates kick off on 24th November, include a date at London's Olympia on 3rd December and culminate in a hometown show at the Brighton Centre on 4th Centre.
Visit royalbloodband.com for info and remaining tickets.