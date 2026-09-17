Royal Blood drop epic new single Swallow the Bomb

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. Picture: Edward Cooke/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo have shared the next cut to be taken from their fifth studio album Dead Company, which is set for release on 13th November.

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Royal Blood have shared their next single.

Swallow The Bomb is a the thunderous new track from Brighton duo Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher and is the second cut to be taken from their fifth studio album Dead Company.

The song made its live debut on the band's string of dates this summer, which included their surprise set at Reading Festival 2026.

Watch its video below, which sees the band's "best bits" on during their live shows this August.

Royal Blood - Swallow the Bomb (Official Video)

It follows previous single Ten Over Ten, which serves as the lead track to the band's forthcoming record—set for release on 13th November

Watch the official video for the single below:

Royal Blood - Ten Over Ten (Official Video)

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The duo's new album sees them return to their rock roots, and the band revealed how they fell "back in love with playing heavy music again".

Quizzed on the heaviness of their new record and asked if they've been inspired by Motörhead on its sound, Kerr told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "We haven't sort of gone in wanting to play really heavy music for like over a decade, which seems mental. And I don't think we were like directly referencing those things, but I mean, I love Motörhead and perhaps, you know, being bass and drums, it kind of naturally in that direction."

The band are set to take the album out on notably modest tour dates this winter and asked why they didn't go bigger, Thatcher replied: "Well, I think these venues that are selected suit this record, really. You know, the [Glasgow] Barrowlands, there's a place that we love to play and have such a great energy in that room."

"You want to be amongst it," added Kerr. "You want to feel a part of it, like Ben was saying. I think this record in particular, those venues are going to be the most fun, I think, for everyone."

Royal Blood: "There's more to life than rock 'n' roll"

The ten-track album is Royal Blood's first new material since the release of 2023's Back To The Water Below and announcing the project, the band said: "After putting the Royal Blood engine in neutral for a couple of years, we've been building up the revs and are playing faster and harder than ever with this album.

"Written and recorded with the stage in mind, we cannot wait to play it live for years to come.”

Dead Company is available to pre-order now at royalbloodband.com. See the artwork for the album and its tracklist below.

Royal Blood - Dead Company album cover. Picture: Press

Royal Blood - Dead Company trackllist:

Dead Company Swallow The Bomb Ten Over Ten Mother Never Told You Nowhere All Along Ride Rear View Mirror Take 'Em All Tapping Out The Closer

Royal Blood winter dates kick off on 24th November, include a date at London's Olympia on 3rd December and culminate in a hometown show at the Brighton Centre on 4th Centre.

Visit royalbloodband.com for info and remaining tickets.

Royal Blood's 2026 UK Tour Dates:

24th November The Prospect Building, Bristol

25th November O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27th November O2 Apollo, Manchester

28th November Barrowland, Glasgow

29th November Barrowland, Glasgow

2nd December The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton

3rd December Olympia The Grand Hall, London

4th December Brighton Centre

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