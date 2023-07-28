Royal Blood at On The Beach Brighton 2023: stage times, line-up, tickets & more

Royal Blood play On The Beach Brighton on 29th July. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo will play a headline show on Brighton's iconic seafront as part of the On The Beach series this week. Find out when you can expect them on stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Royal Blood are set to headline On The Beach Brighton 2023 this week.

The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - will play a homecoming show on Brighton Seafront this Saturday 29th July with loads more names joining them on the bill.

The rockers will no doubt treat fans to a setlist of their biggest anthems, including Out of the Black, Figure It Out, I Only Lie When I Love You, Trouble's Coming and and singles from their forthcoming album Back to the Water Below.

Find out who joins them on the line-up, what the stage times are and if you can still buy tickets..

What date do Royal Blood play On The Beach Brighton?

Royal Blood play On The Beach Brighton this Saturday 29th July on Brighton Seafront.

Who's supporting Royal Blood in Brighton?

Also on the line-up are special guests You Me At Six, Wargasm, Kid Kapachi, Coach Party and Egyptian Blue.

What are the stage times for Royal Blood at On The Beach Brighton?

20:55-22:30 Royal Blood

19:15-20:15 You Me At Six

18:00-18:45 Wargasm

17:00-17:30 Kid Kapichi

16:00-16:30 Coach Party

15:00-15:30 Egyptian Blue

14:00 GATES OPEN

READ MORE: Royal Blood to headline On The Beach Brighton 2023

Are there still tickets to Royal Blood at On The Beach, Brighton?

Royal Blood's headline set at On The Beach Brighton has sold out.

Fans are advised to use Twickets for any spare tickets being resold.

There's also still a chance to win tickets on Radio X.

Listen to Dan O'Connell on Radio X this Monday - Thurs from 7-10pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Read the terms and conditions here.

How to get to On The Beach Brighton:

On The Beach takes place on Brighton Beach, Madeira Drive

Gig-goers are advised to use the postcode BN2 1EN and follow the festival signage

Royal Blood have a very special announcement

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a remix on his Council Skies album

Royal Blood return with new album Back To The Water Below

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher and Garbage announce joint US tour