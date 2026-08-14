Royal Blood announce new UK tour dates for 2026

Royal Blood have announced tour dates for November and December 2026. Picture: Press

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be launching their Dead Company album with a string of shows in November and December.

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Royal Blood have announced a run of UK shows to round off 2026.

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be launching their new album, Dead Company, with a string of shows that take them across the UK in November and December.

The dates include a stop off at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on 27th November and London's Olympia on 3rd December. Support on all dates (apart from Brighton) will come from Unpeople.

Tickets for all shows are to go on sale at 9.30am (BST) on Friday 21st August.

Fans who pre-order Dead Company on the UK Official Store by 15:00 on Tuesday 18th August to receive pre-sale access.

Royal Blood are to play live shows in November and December 2026. Picture: Press

The news comes in the same week that the duo announced their fifth album would be titled Dead Company and is to be released just prior to the tour on 13th November.

Royal Blood also dropped a new single, Ten Over Ten, which is available now.

Royal Blood - Ten Over Ten (Official Video)

Royal Blood UK Tour Dates 2026

24th November The Prospect Building, Bristol

25th November O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27th November O2 Apollo, Manchester

28th November Barrowland, Glasgow

2nd December The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton

3rd December Olympia, London

4th December Brighton Centre

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am (BST) on Friday 21st August via the band's official website royalbloodband.com.

The pre-sale starts Wednesday 19th August at 09:30 BST.

The band also have a trio of sold-out shows in the next couple of weeks as a taster for the full tour: