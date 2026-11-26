Royal Blood to headline On The Beach 2027: How to buy tickets

Royal Blood will return to On The Beach next year. Picture: Edward Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo will play a headline hometown show at the festival on Sunday 11th July 2027. Find out how you can be there.

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Royal Blood have been confirmed as headliners for On The Beach 2027.

The Brighton duo will return to the cobbled beach on Sunday 11th July for a bill-topping set at the festival's seventh edition next year.

The Dead Company rockers will be joined on the bill by special guests SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves with more still to be announced on the line-up.

Tickets to see Royal Blood at On The Beach, where Radio X is the official audio partner for the fourth consecutive year, will go on general sale via onthebeachbrighton.com/royalblood on Friday 4th December from 10am.

Visit www.onthebeachbrighton.com for festival updates and ticket information.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets below...

Royal Blood at On The Beach 2027. Picture: Press

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When do Royal Blood headline On The Beach 2027?

Royal Blood will play a headline homecoming set at On The Beach on Sunday 11th July 2027.

Who's on Royal Blood's On The Beach 2027 line-up?

The duo will be joined on the line up by SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves, with more to be announced on the bill.

How to buy tickets to Royal Blood at On The Beach 2027?

Tickets to see Royal Blood at On The Beach will go on pre-sale on Thursday 3rd December from 10am GMT.

Tickets then go on general sale on Friday 4th December from 10am.

Visit onthebeachbrighton.com/royalblood to sign up and to buy tickets.

Royal Blood answer fan questions | Do I Wanna Know?

Royal Blood join previously announced headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Jones, Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics and more.

Two Door Cinema Club are among the acts headlining On The Beach 2027. Picture: Press

On The Beach is proud to partner with Music Support, the charity supporting people working in the UK music industry who are affected by mental health, substance use or addiction challenges.

Winner of ‘Best Location’ at the 2026 Skiddle Awards, On The Beach hosted eight shows headlined by Fatboy Slim, Madness, The Maccabees and Moby this summer.

Since launching in 2021, the festival has welcomed artists including Chase & Status, Bicep, Underworld, Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

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