Royal Blood say Dead Company album is "relentless": "It's a punch to the gut"

Royal Blood answer fan questions | Do I Wanna Know?

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo have described their album as a "heavy" full on assault on the senses that "doesn't stop".

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Royal Blood say their new album is "relentless".

The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - released their fifth studio album Dead Company last Friday (6th November), and they sat down to take part in Radio X's Do I Wanna Know? - the YouTube series which sees artists questions from their fans.

Quizzed about what to expect from the new album ahead of its release, Kerr replied: "The new album's relentless".

"It's a punch to the gut," Thatcher added, before

"It doesn't stop," said the frontman.

The drummer explained: "It's got the same vibes as writing the first record, but with four albums of experience behind it i'd say."

"It's muscular," added the frontman, to which Thatcher replied: "Yeah, it's like a Transformer"

Watch Royal Blood's Do I Wanna Know? in full above.

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Royal Blood perform at Reading 2026. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty

The duo also reminisced about the time they spent touring with Queens Of The Stone Age, referring to it as a "masterclass".

Asked what it was like being on the road with Josh Homme and co, Kerr recalled: "It was the best touring experience we've ever had. It was a masterclass, basically."

"It was— it's manic," added Thatcher. "You never know what's going to happen with them on stage, off stage. Every day is— yeah, you You're living by the hour with them and it's a masterclass on stage. Like, those guys as musicians together is unbelievable. They'll tear anyone apart."

The band also shared their go-to songs from the band, citing Smooth Sailing and Make It Wit Chu among their favourites.

Royal Blood and Queens Of The Stone Age. Picture: Edward Cooke, Andreas Neumann

Royal Blood's Dead Company follows previous albums Royal Blood (2014), How Did We Get So Dark? (2017), Typhoons (2021) and Back to the Water Below (2023).

The self-produced LP was kick-started last year, and the pair claim they had no deadline and no distractions, resulting in a "raw and visceral" collection of songs.

The band celebrated the release of the record with intimate album shows at The Outernet in London and Chalk in Brighton last week.

Sharing a series of photos from both events, the band wrote: "Thank you to everybody who came down to Outernet and Chalk these past couple of nights. Dead Company is unleashed. We look forward to seeing more of you over the next month!"

Listen to Dead Company in full and see its tracklisting below:

Royal Blood - Dead Company track list

Dead Company Swallow The Bomb Ten Over Ten Mother Never Told You Nowhere All Along Ride Rear View Mirror Take 'Em All Tapping Out The Closer

Royal Blood are also set to head out on a UK tour this winter, which kicks off with a date at The Prospect Building, Bristol on 24th November and sees the band play Manchester O2 Apollo, Glasgow Barrowlands Olympia London and a homecoming date at the Brighton Centre.

The Figure It Out rockers have since announced 2027 North American theatre dates, which will see them make stops in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.

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