Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher announces birth of son Phoenix

Royal Blood's Ben Thatcher performs at The O2 Academy Brixton in 2024. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Lights Out drummer and his partner have welcomed the bundle of joy into the world this month.

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Ben Thatcher has announced the birth of his baby boy Phoenix.

The Royal Blood drummer took to social media to share the news of his bundle of joy, who he shares with partner Rebecca McGinty.

Taking to Instagram, the Little Monster rocker wrote: "Introducing my little boy, Phoenix Rue Thatcher.

"He has stolen my heart. @beccamcginty_ thank you for growing this little miracle. I love you, you’re already the greatest mum to our wee lad. And thank you to @nhssurreysussex for delivering our little boy safely into the world."

The 38-year-old sticksman was congratulated from fans and fellow musicians alike, with Nothing But Thieves frontman Conor Mason writing in the comments: "Congrats mate! Beautiful".

Fellow drummer Joe Donovan from Blossoms added: "MATE!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!!!!! X".

The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald wrote: "Congratulations to both of you! What a stunner xx".

Likes and heart emojis also came from the likes of comedian and broadcaster Romesh Ranganathan, snger-songwriter Jake Isaac and Architects frontman Sam Carter.

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Royal Blood have shared a new single. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

Meanwhile, Royal Blood fans are waiting patiently for new material from the band and news of their fifth studio album.

The record will follow the Brighton band's self-titled debut (2014), 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?, 2021's Typhoons (2021) and Back to the Water Below, which included lead single Mountains at Midnight and the missing limb in (their) artillery" Pull Me Through.

2024 saw Royal Blood celebrate their 10th anniversary with a a duo of dates at the O2 Brixton Academy. The shows were preceded by an intimate warm-up show at the O2 Academy Bournemouth.

The year before saw the band make a triumphant return to their roots with a headline show a On The Beach, Brighton, which included You Me At Six, Wargasm and Kid Kapichi on the line-up.

Royal Blood on fame, early gigs and their first ever songs

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