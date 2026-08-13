Royal Blood announce details of Dead Company album and release Ten Over Ten track

Royal Blood in 2026: Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. Picture: Edward Cooke/Press

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are set to return with their fifth studio album in November.

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Royal Blood have announced details of their long-awaited new album, Dead Company.

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are set to release their fifth studio album on Warner Records on 13th November 2026 and have dropped the new single Ten Over Ten as teaser.

The track was inspired by frontman Kerr training for a marathon and concerns endurance and pushing yourself to the limit.

You can watch the official video for Ten Over Ten below.

Royal Blood - Ten Over Ten (Official Video)

The ten-track album is Royal Blood's first new material since the release of Back To The Water Below in September 2023.

The self-produced LP was kick-started last year, and the pair claim they had no deadline and no distractions, resulting in a "raw and visceral" collection of songs.

The band say in a statement: “After putting the Royal Blood engine in neutral for a couple of years, we've been building up the revs and are playing faster and harder than ever with this album.

"Written and recorded with the stage in mind, we cannot wait to play it live for years to come.”

Dead Company is available to pre-order now via the band's official website, https://royalbloodband.com.

Royal Blood - Dead Company album cover. Picture: Press

Royal Blood - Dead Company track list

Dead Company Swallow The Bomb Ten Over Ten Mother Never Told You Nowhere All Along Ride Rear View Mirror Take 'Em All Tapping Out The Closer

The announcement of the new album comes as the band prepare to play three sold-out shows in the UK: