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26 November 2026, 15:01 | Updated: 26 November 2026, 15:06
The Brighton duo will head out on dates next year in support of their critically acclaimed album Dead Company. Find out where they're headed and how you can be there.
Royal Blood have today announced a Summer Tour for 2027.
The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - will celebrate their acclaimed fifth studio album Dead Company, with epic outdoor dates, which will include stops at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl and a homecoming date at On The Beach Brighton.
The Ten Over Ten rockers will also play the likes of Cardiff Castle and play a bill-topping set London's inaugural Rock N Roll Circus at Gunnersbury Park.
Find out everything we know about the dates so far and how you can be there.
Joining Royal Blood all dates is the electrifying UK punk duo SOFT PLAY (formerly SLAVES) and Essex-formed garage-punk quintet Bad Nerves, plus supporting on selected dates are Overpass, Nova Twins, Basht and more.
See Royal Blood's full summer tour dates and buy tickets here.
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The Figure It out rockers teased fans throughout this summer with various intimate live shows, including their surprise appearance at Reading Festival in August.
They also recently embarked on a run of sold-out UK shows, which kicked off in Bristol on the 24th and will end with a hometown show at Brighton Centre on 4th December.
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