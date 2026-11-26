Royal Blood's headline date Manchester's Castlefield Bowl: How to buy tickets

Royal Blood will play the outdoor date in Manchester next year. Picture: Edward Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo will play the outdoor Manchester date as part of their summer tour dates for 2027. Find out who cjoins them and how to buy tickets.

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Royal Blood are set to play a headline show at Castlefield Bowl.

The Brighton duo will tour their new album Dead Company with Summer 2027 dates, which includes a stop at the famous Manchester outdoor venue on 10th July next year.

Joining the Ten Over Ten rockers on the bill as special guests will be SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves, with tickets on general sale here from Friday 4th December from 10am.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets below...

Royal Blood at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl. Picture: Press

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When do Royal Blood headline Manchester's Castlefield Bowl?

Royal Blood will play a headline set a Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Saturday 10th July 2027.

Who joins Royal Blood as support at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl?

The duo will be joined on the line up by SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves.

How to buy tickets to Royal Blood at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl?

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 4th December from 10am.

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See Royal Blood's Summer 2027 UK dates so far:

9th July – Leeds, Millennium Square

10th July – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

11th July – Brighton, On The Beach

15th July – Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

16th July – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

23rd July – London, Rock N Roll Circus, Gunnersbury Park

24th July – Ludlow, Ludlow Castle

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