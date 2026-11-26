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The Brighton duo will play the outdoor Manchester date as part of their summer tour dates for 2027. Find out who cjoins them and how to buy tickets.
Royal Blood are set to play a headline show at Castlefield Bowl.
The Brighton duo will tour their new album Dead Company with Summer 2027 dates, which includes a stop at the famous Manchester outdoor venue on 10th July next year.
Joining the Ten Over Ten rockers on the bill as special guests will be SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves, with tickets on general sale here from Friday 4th December from 10am.
Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets below...
Royal Blood will play a headline set a Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Saturday 10th July 2027.
The duo will be joined on the line up by SOFT PLAY and Bad Nerves.
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