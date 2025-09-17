The Rolling Stones are working on a new album & planning European dates

The Rolling Stones in 2023. Picture: Mark Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

Keith Richards son Marlon has said the legendary rockers are working on the follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds and plotting European dates for next year.

The Rolling Stones are "nearly done" with making their new album, according to Keith Richards son.

The legendary rockers released Hackney Diamonds - their 24th studio album - in 2023 and went straight to the top of the charts with the record, which included contributions from the likes of Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

Now, it appears that album number 25 could be hot on the heels of its GRAMMY Award-winning predecessor after the son of the band's iconic guitarist Keef spilled that it's being recorded in West London.

"They’re in town right now, recording,” Marlon Richards told Record Collector when asked what the band were up to.

They’re in Chiswick or somewhere like that; I think they’re nearly done. They still maintain these ridiculous hours: after lunch until, like, two in the morning. I’d rather be somewhere else at that time of night! Unless you’re in it, it’s pretty boring.”

Asked about the source of the new material, it seems had more than enough tracks from their Hackney Diamond sessions to make at least another record.

"they have enough left over from the last one,” Richards revealed. “They gave them a GRAMMY so now they’re all hyped up on that: ‘Oh, yeah – we can do another one like that! We’ve got more like that if you want…’. I think they’re doing the follow-up.”

As for live dates, The Rolling Stones took the record tour throughout North America last year, but never brought dates back to the UK or Europe amid reported scheduling issues.

However, Marlon suggested that fans on this side of the pond might finally be able to see them sooner rather than later, revealing: "I think they’re planning a tour of Europe."

