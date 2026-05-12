Keith Richards says The Rolling Stones won't tour in 2026, but "we can talk next year"

Keith Richards at The Rolling Stones 2026 press event for their album Foreign Tongues. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UMG

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary guitarist has said the band are focusing on the release of their new record Foreign Tongues, but have hinted they could set out on dates next year.

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Keith Richards has said The Rolling Stones will not tour in 2026.

After weeks of teasing, the legendary outfit - completed by Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood - confirmed the details their forthcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which includes contributions from Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers stickman Chad Smith and the final recordings of their late drummer Charlie Watts.

However, when quizzed if they plan to support the record with tour dates this year, Richards told the Associated Press at the band's launch event in New York: “We can talk next year. At the moment, we’re just sort of saying, we’ve finished the record… [and we’re] considering what to do after. Pretty soon, but not this year.”

The Rolling Stones introduce new album 'Foreign Tongues' | AP interview

The Sympathy For The Devil legends last embarked on a live tour in 2024 supporting their last album, Hackney Diamonds, with a string of North American dates.

In late 2025, it was reported that the band were set to announce a European stint for 2026, but the plans were scrapped because Richards - who’s affectionately known as Keef - was unable to commit to the dates.

The Rolling Stones last shows on home soil took place in 2022, when the band played two huge homecoming shows at BST Hyde Park in London, followed by a milestone return to Liverpool with a date at Anfield Stadium, which marked their first show in the city since 1971 and their first-ever stadium gig there.

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The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album is set for release via Polydor/Universal Music on 10th July 2026.

Last week the band also shared new single, In The Stars, which is available to stream now.

Listen to the track, which receives its physical release on 15th May, on spotify below:

The rockers previously shared plenty of hints on the lead up to the announcement, including a multi-lingual billboard campaign and a partnership with Apple Music in which fans had to find tracklist clues hidden within the band's previous songs.

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single ‘In The Stars’ on CD and vinyl formats.

The album’s striking album artwork, which blends the three icons images together, is a painting created by acclaimed American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn who commented: “Creating the album cover for the Rolling Stones is an artistic honour - a dialogue with one of the most enduring forces in cultural history”

See the artwork for Foreign Tongues below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album artwork. Picture: Press

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Foreign Tongues sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from the band's late drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood and The Cure’s Robert Smith.

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Picture: Kevin Mazur

On the process of making the album, frontman Mick Jagger said: “I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Keith Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Ronnie Wood commented: “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

Watch the album trailer for Foreign Tongues here:

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer

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