What's the meaning behind the Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo?

The Stones lips logo is put on display at the Royal College of Art's GraphicsRCA: Fifty Years exhibition in 2014. Picture: Alamy

The legendary Rolling Stones lips and tongue logo has been named Britain’s favourite t-shirt design - but who came up with it?

By Martin O'Gorman

Take a look at the Rolling Stones logo. As far as corporate branding for a rock band goes, it’s unbeatable. For 50 years, the gaping mouth and tongue has symbolised the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world. A poll back in 2018 named the classic 1970s logo as their favourite t-shirt design. When you see it, you know you’re in for riffs, rock and something a little bit risque. The Stones logo has appeared on everything from t-shirts to silk ties, baseball caps to underpants.

The tongue-and-lips logo is obviously - obviously - based on the unmistakable face of Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Isn’t it? Well… not exactly.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pose with the 2023 FC Barcelona shirts complete with the Rolling Stone "lips" logo. Picture: Alamy

In April 1970, Jon Pasche was a 25-year-old student at the Royal College Of Art, when a call came through looking for a young artist to work on a poster for a forthcoming Rolling Stones tour. Jagger had seen Pasche’s designs at his final degree show that year, and he got the gig.

Original artwork of the Rolling Stones 'Tongue' logo is displayed at the Proud Galleries in London, November 2005. Picture: AP Photo/Sang Tan/Alamy

Pleased with his work, Jagger commissioned Pasche to come up with a logo for the brand new company Rolling Stones Records, which was being prepared to release the band’s material after they’d left their original company Decca.

The Rolling Stones blimp is brought out to announce a tour in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Originally, the commission was for “a logo or symbol which may be used on note paper, as a programme cover and as a cover for the press book”.

Jagger’s inspiration was a newspaper cutting that he’d seen that showed the Indian goddess Kali, with a pointed tongue, hanging down. In Hindu mythology, Kali symbolises death and time, but is also a powerful feminine figure.

Pasche told the V&A: “A lot of people ask me if it was based on Mick Jagger’s lips - and I have to say it wasn’t, initially. But it might have been something that was unconscious and also really dovetailed into the basic idea of the design. It was a number of things.”

The logo took Pasche about two weeks to finalise - working every evening - and he was originally paid the princely sum of £50.

However, it is reported he was paid a further £200 in 1972 and by 1984 Pasche sold his copyright of the logo to the Rolling Stones' commercial arm, Musidor BV, for £26,000.

The Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo by Jon Pasche

The design first appeared on the album Sticky Fingers in April 1971, and has been used ever since.

Pasche thinks the design has stood the test of time because, “It’s universal statement, I mean sticking out your tongue at something is very ant-authority, a protest really… various generations have picked that up.”

The Rolling Stones pop-up shop in Carnaby Street, marking band's 50th anniversary in 2012. Picture: Alamy

And he admits, “When I’m out and about on holiday, it’s always a bit of a surprise when someone comes round the corner wearing a t-shirt or whatever!”

A woman views artwork by John Pasche entitled 'Rolling Stones logo' in the 'Perfect Place to Grow' exhibition at The Royal College of Art in celebration of their 175th anniversary on November 15, 2012. Picture: Alamy

However, that's not where the story ends, Pasche isn't the only artist who's had a hand on the famous logo. The version that we know and love today was actually redesigned and trademarked by Craig Braun.

The owner and creative director of the Sound Packaging Corporation used the sketches of Pasche's logo to come up with the finished piece we see on their merch today, which sees two highlights on the tongue and more black used in the lips.

FC Barcelona roll out the Stones logo in October 2023. Picture: D .Nakashima/AFLO/Alamy Live News

The tongue didn't stop it's journey there either, with the band commissioning Shepard Fairey in 2012 to update the logo for their 50th anniversary.

The Rolling Stones logo has been used in many different ways over the past 55 years. Picture: Alamy

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