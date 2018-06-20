WATCH: The Rolling Stones Fans In Train Chaos After Twickenham Gig

Concert-goers couldn't get no satisfaction after the band's show in London last night.

The Rolling Stones' fans were left facing travel chaos after their Twickenham gig on Wednesday (19 June).

The Paint It Black legends treated fans to an epic set at the Whitton Road stadium as part of their No Filter tour, but gig-goers were left feeling sour after Twickenham station closed and trains were cancelled at Richmond.

Twickenham Station is closed and there are no trains serving between Twickenham Station and Waterloo. Expect large crowds around the Twickenhan Station area. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) June 19, 2018

Watch footage of the crowds above in a video shared to Twitter by GrahamHamps.

He captioned the clip: "Some idiot decided to close Twickenham Station. Just been to see the Rolling Stones. Had to walk to Richmond station, then they tell you there’s no trains. Hilarious #Twickenhamstation #RollingStones #Networkrail"

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share their dissappointment at the travel service to South Western Railway, where many cited The Stones' famous (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction anthem.

The #RollingStones setting Twickenham Stadium on fire.

But fans Can't Get No Satisfaction on the way home because #TwickenhamStation is closed. pic.twitter.com/XROtV93uzV — twickerman (@twickerman) June 19, 2018

Right on Rolling Stones night in Twickenham certainly passengers can't get no satisfaction — Tony Williams (@TonyTw48) June 19, 2018

Jeremy Vine - who attended the show with his comedian brother Tim Vine - also found the rail service lacking.

Which rail company runs Twickenham Station? Just grateful they are not in the brewery/party business pic.twitter.com/DA60AuDoe7 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 20, 2018

Former TV presenter Anneka Rice even took to Twitter to share her love of the show, including the part where she had to walk the streets with "10,000 people looking for an Uber".

Stunning night #StonesNoFilter #twickenham. Even loved walking the streets afterwards with my sons and 10,000 people looking for an Uber #bonding #memories pic.twitter.com/p9VAbydJKv — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) June 20, 2018

Despite the chaos at their gig, fans have been overwhelmingly complimentary of the icon's tour, which has seen the likes of James Bay, Florence and The Machine and Liam Gallagher also in the special guest slot.

