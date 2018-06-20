WATCH: The Rolling Stones Fans In Train Chaos After Twickenham Gig

20 June 2018, 13:36

Concert-goers couldn't get no satisfaction after the band's show in London last night.

The Rolling Stones' fans were left facing travel chaos after their Twickenham gig on Wednesday (19 June).

The Paint It Black legends treated fans to an epic set at the Whitton Road stadium as part of their No Filter tour, but gig-goers were left feeling sour after Twickenham station closed and trains were cancelled at Richmond.

Watch footage of the crowds above in a video shared to Twitter by GrahamHamps.

He captioned the clip: "Some idiot decided to close Twickenham Station. Just been to see the Rolling Stones. Had to walk to Richmond station, then they tell you there’s no trains. Hilarious #Twickenhamstation #RollingStones #Networkrail"

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share their dissappointment at the travel service to South Western Railway, where many cited The Stones' famous (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction anthem.

Jeremy Vine - who attended the show with his comedian brother Tim Vine - also found the rail service lacking.

Former TV presenter Anneka Rice even took to Twitter to share her love of the show, including the part where she had to walk the streets with "10,000 people looking for an Uber".

Watch The Rolling Stones perform with Florence Welch at London Stadium:

Despite the chaos at their gig, fans have been overwhelmingly complimentary of the icon's tour, which has seen the likes of James Bay, Florence and The Machine and Liam Gallagher also in the special guest slot.

Watch Liam Gallagher dedicated Live Forever to the victims of the Manchester terror attack and the London Stadium show:

